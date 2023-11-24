This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Cool commutes ahead: Take a look inside the Piccadilly line’s new air conditioned trains ianVisits

Tube driver reveals what her job is really like – from the bizarre code words to strict rules around music The Irish Sun

London Underground workers are set to cast their vote on whether to take strike action over pay. BBC News

How can you travel just one stop on every tube line? Diamond Geezer

Elizabeth line

Eerie ‘ghost marks’ have appeared on the walls of Elizabeth Line tube stations – left by previous commuters. Metro

The Elizabeth line has had its busiest month yet, after it carried over 17 million passengers in a 28-day period for the first time. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Gatwick Airport: Revamped railway station opens to customers BBC News

HS2 eyeing 2030 completion date for Phase 1 Building Design

Eurostar depot equipped with moveable overhead electrification Railway Gazette

Some relief could be on the way for long-suffering rail passengers through Greenwich and Woolwich after Southeastern’s boss indicated trains will be better-spaced in the timetable from next summer. The Greenwich Wire

Richmond station’s art deco heritage is getting a refurbishment, with the main entrance being cleaned and refurbished. IanVisits

HS2: Not a ‘cat in hell’s chance’ of private sector funding Euston link, says Sadiq Khan OnLondon

Budget rail travel: Eurostar has announced thousands of discounted train fares for 2024 Euro News

Could a Basel to London direct train really happen? The Local

Rail passengers are being told they can only take one large suitcase and two bags on board trains as one of Britain’s main routes imposes airline-style luggage limits. Daily Mail

Nightmare before Christmas: HS2 to disrupt rail travel on 24 December Independent

Miscellaneous

Many in the UK often complain about their rail connections, but the residents of one tiny village cannot complain, with a whopping 24 direct trains to London a day. Daily Express

Three thugs have been jailed after they carried out a series of robberies on trains across south London. Local London

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a female rail worker was assaulted, suspecting a man who “urinated” near her staff office. Newham Recorder

A London Underground worker is facing jail after arranging for a control room to be inundated with Subway orders. Daily Mail

The BBC has released first-look images of upcoming thriller series Nightsleeper. Over six episodes, the show follows two people trying to foil the hacking of an overnight train from Glasgow to London in real time. RTS

A Sydenham man has been jailed for 14 months after committing a spree of sexual assaults on trains and tubes. Local London

What Thomas the Tank Engine can tell us about HS2 Building Design

Victoria line ventilation shafts Diamond Geezer

Britain’s largest listed residential landlord, Grainger, has struck a long-term deal with Network Rail to deliver 2,000 Build To rent homes across the country. Landlord Today

A London Underground worker was snared by paedophile hunters as he tried to groom a 13-year-old girl for sex and promised to “deflower” her, a court has heard. Yahoo News

And finally: Win a load of special railway tours and experiences ianVisits

The image is from a Nov 2012 article: Victorian plans to encircle London with a Crystalline Railway