Dubbed ‘the railway’s answer to Children in Need’, Rail Aid is offering a huge load of railway goodies from special trips to behind the scenes tours of railway sites.
The auction closes approx 10:45pm on Friday 24th November 2023, during The Railway Ball.
Sorted into categories, the many items that you can win are:
Good luck!
Guided tours
VIP tour of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with Peter, Lord Hendy
London Stansted Tour & Lunch with Gareth Powell
Heathrow Air Traffic Control Behind the Scenes for 4
HS2 Phase 1 Construction Site Guided Tour of for 8
Silvertown Tunnel Visit with Andy Lord & Stuart Harvey
Piccadilly Line Visit with Stuart Harvey & Glynn Barton
Rail Heritage Great Central Station VIP Experience for 2
WMSC Signalling, Simulator & Drone Experience for 5
Somerleyton Swing Bridge Tour for 6
Southeastern Behind the Scenes Tour for 2
Kings Cross Station, Clocktower & Roof Tour for 6
Old Oak Common Depot Visit for 2
Carlisle Station Undercroft / Vaults Guided Tour for 2
Boston Lodge Works and Depot Tour for 2
Signed Peter’s Railway Books & Garden Railway Visit
Poster Gallery Tour at London Transport Museum
Rail travel
British Pullman Private Carriage Experience for 16
Caledonian Sleeper Round Trip & Dinner for 2
First Class Tornado Dining Experience for 4
GTR’s Santa Train Visit for a Family of 4
Great Central Railway First Class Lunch for 2
Champagne Afternoon Tea to Cambridge with Train Services
Champagne Afternoon Tea to Brighton with Train Services
Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Ticket from Folkestone to Calais
LNER First Class Return Tickets for 2
Heathrow Express Business First Carnet of 6 Tickets
1st Class Gatwick Express Tickets for 2
1st Class Thameslink Tickets for 2 – Bedford to Brighton
1st Class Great Northern Tickets for 2 – Kings Cross to Cambridge
Heathrow Express Business Class Return for 2
1st Class Southern Tickets for 2 – Victoria-Eastbourne
1st Class Southern Tickets for 2 – Victoria to Chichester
TransPennine Express Family Experience for 5
Great Central Railway’s ‘Veranda Car’ Charter for 24
Branch Line Society 1st Class Charter Train Experience for 2
Eurostar Gift Voucher worth £500
Railway collectibles
Locomotion GBRf Class 66 & Class BR 9F Limited Edition
Azuma 5 Car Hornby Train Model Pack – Era 11
Genuine Crewe Running in Board
Commemorative Greater Anglia Class 321 Farewell
Historic Greater Anglia Route Buffer Board-Stansted
Historic Greater Anglia Route Buffer Board-Go Discover
Historic Greater Anglia Route Buffer Board-Ely Cathedral
Historic Greater Anglia Route Buffer Board-City of Cambridge
Historic Greater Anglia Route Buffer Board-The West Anglian
English Electric Diesel Engine Manual Book Part 1
Signed copy of Blood, Iron and Gold
Signed copy of British Rail: A New History
Signed copy of Cathedrals of Steam
Signed copy of The Great Railway Revolution
Driving similators
Avanti West Coast Driver Simulator Experience for 1
SWR Train Simulator Experience for 2
Class 185 Train Simulator Experience for 4
GTR Train Driving Experience for 1
Class 196 or Class 730 Train Simulator Experience for 2
Class 810 East Midlands Railway Simulator Experience
Learn how to Signal Trains on the Training Simulator for 2
Misc travel
London Underground Advertising worth £260,000
JCDecaux Digital Advertising worth £50,000
Network Rail Helicopter Flight for 2
Ride India Cycling Challenge 2024
Lord Hendy as Your Bus Driver & Rufus Boyd as Conductor
Swiss Mini Break with Flights for 2
Week in a Luxury Canford Cliffs Apartment
Cornish Luxury Short Break for up to 6
Luxury 5-Star Cotswolds Break for 2
Rural Country House 2-Night Escape for 2
Luxury 5* Stay at South Place Hotel Plus Michelin-Starred Dinner
InterContinental at the O2 Overnight Stay for 2
2024 VIP Event Tickets at Dreamland for 2
Poole Harbour Private Port Boat Tour for 4
wick Valet Parking inc Lounge & Fast Track Security
‘Flying Banana’ New Measurement Train Trip for 6
Belmond British Pullman Class 67 Cab Ride for 1
Isle of Wight Footplate Experience for 1
Branch Line Society Charter Train Experience for 2
Darjeeling & Himalayan Locomotive 19B Ride & Drive
First Class Tickets on East Midlands Railway for 2
Food and drinks
Royal Automobile Club Woodcote Park Dining Dome for 8
RIA Annual Conference & Dinner tickets for 2
Champagne Afternoon Tea at The Ritz for 2
Afternoon Tea at The London Dorchester for 2
Caledonian Sleeper Limited Edition Whisky
The Breakfast Club dining worth £150
Tickets to events
Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024 VIP Tickets for 4
VIP Michael McIntyre Tickets for 2
Madness at the O2 Tickets for 2
Electric Shuffle Experience for 12
Letterellan Luxury Hotel two-night stay in Highland
Misc
£250 Oliver Bonas Voucher and Limited-Edition Tote
Lacey Black Croc-Effect Leather Tote Bag
Moleskine Smart Writing Goodie Bag
Multi-Award Winning Artisan Hamper
Bespoke Glass Art Piece: Earth, Sea & Sky by Artist Jo Downs
Spend a day at the National Railway Museum for 4
Sports
Fernando Alonso Signed F1 Racing Suit
Manchester United Casemiro Signed & Framed Shirt
Leinster Rugby Tickets & Irish Rail Visit for 2
Red Bull Racing Formula One™ Team Factory Tour for 2
Man. United Experience, Accommodation & Metrolink
Stratford upon Avon Golf Club 4 x Ball
Multi Discipline Cycling of Your Choice for 2
Unique Golf Lesson at Burhill Golf Club for 3
Leicester Tigers Premier League Game for 4
Bristol Bears Home League Match for 2
Bristol City Home League Match for 2
Bristol Flyers Home League Match for 2
Redditch Golf Experience for 4
London UKA Athletics 2024 Tickets for 4
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 for 2
VIP Manchester City vs Luton Tickets for 4
Gleneagles Golf Experience for 4
Dundonald Links Golf Experience for 4
VIP Manchester City v Burnley for 4
Celtic Manor Resort Golf Experience for 4
Formula E-Prix Mini-Break to London for 2
Manchester City Tickets for 6 inc Metrolink Tour for 2
Brentford FC Tickets & Lunch at Soho House for 2
—
The full list is also here.
Leave a Reply