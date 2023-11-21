Dubbed ‘the railway’s answer to Children in Need’, Rail Aid is offering a huge load of railway goodies from special trips to behind the scenes tours of railway sites.

The auction closes approx 10:45pm on Friday 24th November 2023, during The Railway Ball.

Sorted into categories, the many items that you can win are:

Good luck!

Guided tours

VIP tour of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with Peter, Lord Hendy

London Stansted Tour & Lunch with Gareth Powell

Heathrow Air Traffic Control Behind the Scenes for 4

Tour of Forth Bridge for 4

HS2 Phase 1 Construction Site Guided Tour of for 8

Silvertown Tunnel Visit with Andy Lord & Stuart Harvey

Piccadilly Line Visit with Stuart Harvey & Glynn Barton

Rail Heritage Great Central Station VIP Experience for 2

WMSC Signalling, Simulator & Drone Experience for 5

Somerleyton Swing Bridge Tour for 6

Southeastern Behind the Scenes Tour for 2

Kings Cross Station, Clocktower & Roof Tour for 6

Old Oak Common Depot Visit for 2

Carlisle Station Undercroft / Vaults Guided Tour for 2

Boston Lodge Works and Depot Tour for 2

Signed Peter’s Railway Books & Garden Railway Visit

Poster Gallery Tour at London Transport Museum

Rail travel

British Pullman Private Carriage Experience for 16

Caledonian Sleeper Round Trip & Dinner for 2

First Class Tornado Dining Experience for 4

GTR’s Santa Train Visit for a Family of 4

Great Central Railway First Class Lunch for 2

Champagne Afternoon Tea to Cambridge with Train Services

Champagne Afternoon Tea to Brighton with Train Services

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Ticket from Folkestone to Calais

LNER First Class Return Tickets for 2

Heathrow Express Business First Carnet of 6 Tickets

1st Class Gatwick Express Tickets for 2

1st Class Thameslink Tickets for 2 – Bedford to Brighton

1st Class Great Northern Tickets for 2 – Kings Cross to Cambridge

Heathrow Express Business Class Return for 2

1st Class Southern Tickets for 2 – Victoria-Eastbourne

1st Class Southern Tickets for 2 – Victoria to Chichester

TransPennine Express Family Experience for 5

Great Central Railway’s ‘Veranda Car’ Charter for 24

Branch Line Society 1st Class Charter Train Experience for 2

Eurostar Gift Voucher worth £500

All Line Rover (7 Days) for 2

Railway collectibles

Authentic Pullman Armchairs

Locomotion GBRf Class 66 & Class BR 9F Limited Edition

First Great Western HST Model

Azuma 5 Car Hornby Train Model Pack – Era 11

Genuine Crewe Running in Board

HS2 Train Header Board

Commemorative Greater Anglia Class 321 Farewell

Historic Greater Anglia Route Buffer Board-Stansted

Historic Greater Anglia Route Buffer Board-Go Discover

Historic Greater Anglia Route Buffer Board-Ely Cathedral

Historic Greater Anglia Route Buffer Board-City of Cambridge

Historic Greater Anglia Route Buffer Board-The West Anglian

English Electric Diesel Engine Manual Book Part 1

Signed copy of Blood, Iron and Gold

Signed copy of British Rail: A New History

Signed copy of Cathedrals of Steam

Signed copy of The Great Railway Revolution

Driving similators

Avanti West Coast Driver Simulator Experience for 1

SWR Train Simulator Experience for 2

Class 185 Train Simulator Experience for 4

GTR Train Driving Experience for 1

Class 196 or Class 730 Train Simulator Experience for 2

Class 810 East Midlands Railway Simulator Experience

Learn how to Signal Trains on the Training Simulator for 2

Misc travel

London Underground Advertising worth £260,000

JCDecaux Digital Advertising worth £50,000

Network Rail Helicopter Flight for 2

Ride India Cycling Challenge 2024

Lord Hendy as Your Bus Driver & Rufus Boyd as Conductor

Swiss Mini Break with Flights for 2

Week in a Luxury Canford Cliffs Apartment

Cornish Luxury Short Break for up to 6

Luxury 5-Star Cotswolds Break for 2

Rural Country House 2-Night Escape for 2

Luxury 5* Stay at South Place Hotel Plus Michelin-Starred Dinner

InterContinental at the O2 Overnight Stay for 2

2024 VIP Event Tickets at Dreamland for 2

Fly Solo with a Fighter Pilot

Poole Harbour Private Port Boat Tour for 4

wick Valet Parking inc Lounge & Fast Track Security

‘Flying Banana’ New Measurement Train Trip for 6

Belmond British Pullman Class 67 Cab Ride for 1

Isle of Wight Footplate Experience for 1

Branch Line Society Charter Train Experience for 2

Darjeeling & Himalayan Locomotive 19B Ride & Drive

First Class Tickets on East Midlands Railway for 2

Food and drinks

Royal Automobile Club Woodcote Park Dining Dome for 8

RIA Annual Conference & Dinner tickets for 2

Champagne Afternoon Tea at The Ritz for 2

Afternoon Tea at The London Dorchester for 2

Pizza Pilgrims Meal for 4

Nando’s Combo Meal for 2

Caledonian Sleeper Limited Edition Whisky

Caffè Nero £100 Gift Card

N Hamper & Restaurant Voucher

Benugo £100 Gift Card

The Breakfast Club dining worth £150

Waxy O’Connor’s Meal for 2

Tickets to events

Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024 VIP Tickets for 4

VIP Michael McIntyre Tickets for 2

VIP Peter Kay Tickets for 2

Madness at the O2 Tickets for 2

Electric Shuffle Experience for 12

Letterellan Luxury Hotel two-night stay in Highland

Misc

Apple iPad Air

£250 Oliver Bonas Voucher and Limited-Edition Tote

Lacey Black Croc-Effect Leather Tote Bag

Moleskine Smart Writing Goodie Bag

Multi-Award Winning Artisan Hamper

Lush Spa Synesthesia

Ralph Lauren Sculpted Bangle

Bespoke Glass Art Piece: Earth, Sea & Sky by Artist Jo Downs

Rainbow Dash Bouquet

Boots Beauty Hamper

Coffee Lovers Home Kit

Postmark Stationery Bundle

Pavé Heart Hoop Earrings

Spend a day at the National Railway Museum for 4

Sports

Fernando Alonso Signed F1 Racing Suit

Manchester United Casemiro Signed & Framed Shirt

Leinster Rugby Tickets & Irish Rail Visit for 2

Red Bull Racing Formula One™ Team Factory Tour for 2

Man. United Experience, Accommodation & Metrolink

Stratford upon Avon Golf Club 4 x Ball

Multi Discipline Cycling of Your Choice for 2

Unique Golf Lesson at Burhill Golf Club for 3

Leicester Tigers Premier League Game for 4

Bristol Bears Home League Match for 2

Bristol City Home League Match for 2

Bristol Flyers Home League Match for 2

Redditch Golf Experience for 4

London UKA Athletics 2024 Tickets for 4

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 for 2

VIP Manchester City vs Luton Tickets for 4

Gleneagles Golf Experience for 4

Dundonald Links Golf Experience for 4

VIP Manchester City v Burnley for 4

Celtic Manor Resort Golf Experience for 4

Formula E-Prix Mini-Break to London for 2

Manchester City Tickets for 6 inc Metrolink Tour for 2

Brentford FC Tickets & Lunch at Soho House for 2

The full list is also here.

