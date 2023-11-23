The Elizabeth line has had its busiest month yet, after it carried over 17 million passengers in a 28-day period for the first time.

Between 17th Sept and 14th Oct, the line carried 17.3 million passengers, a rise on the roughly 15.5 million over the previous two months, when several problems had also hit the line.

Travel in general was up across the board, with a slight decrease in trams, but all other TfL services reported rises over the previous month. At just under 291 million passenger journeys, it was the busiest month for TfL since the pandemic hit, although still down on the average of 320 million passenger journeys in the same reporting period prior to the pandemic.

Previous three months:

28 days starting… 23-Jul-23 20-Aug-23 17-Sep-23
Bus journeys (m) 129.7 139.6 155.4
Underground journeys (m) 86.6 83.7 93.4
DLR Journeys (m) 7.2 7.3 8.3
Tram Journeys (m) 1.4 1.7 1.6
Overground Journeys (m) 12.4 13.8 14.8
London Cable Car Journeys (m) 0.2 0.1 0.1
Elizabeth line (m) 15.4 15.6 17.3

The Elizabeth line may break the current charts in the next report, as that will include the period when the DLR was closed for two days due to strikes, which saw a lot more people in east London switching to the Elizabeth line. It was already going to be busy due to a major trade show at ExCel, but the DLR strike saw trains in the rush hours exceptionally busy.

Elizabeth line performance

28 days from… Passengers (m) Notes
31-May-15 3.6 TfL rail starts
28-Jun-15 3.8
26-Jul-15 3.7
23-Aug-15 3.7
20-Sep-15 4.1
18-Oct-15 4.2
15-Nov-15 4.2
13-Dec-15 3.0
10-Jan-16 3.8
07-Feb-16 3.2
06-Mar-16 2.8
01-Apr-16 4.0
01-May-16 3.7
29-May-16 3.5
26-Jun-16 3.8
24-Jul-16 3.6
21-Aug-16 3.5
18-Sep-16 3.7
16-Oct-16 3.8
13-Nov-16 4.0
11-Dec-16 3.3
08-Jan-17 3.8
05-Feb-17 3.6
05-Mar-17 3.4
01-Apr-17 3.3
30-Apr-17 3.5 TfL Rail takes over Heathrow Connect
28-May-17 3.4
25-Jun-17 3.7
23-Jul-17 3.5
20-Aug-17 3.3
17-Sep-17 3.8
15-Oct-17 3.7
12-Nov-17 3.9
10-Dec-17 2.9
07-Jan-18 3.7
04-Feb-18 3.4
04-Mar-18 3.3
01-Apr-18 3.5
29-Apr-18 3.7
27-May-18 4.2
24-Jun-18 4.5
22-Jul-18 4.1
19-Aug-18 4.1
16-Sep-18 4.7
14-Oct-18 4.7
11-Nov-18 4.6
09-Dec-18 3.9
06-Jan-19 4.6
03-Feb-19 4.4
03-Mar-19 4.3
01-Apr-19 4.3
28-Apr-19 4.5
26-May-19 4.4
23-Jun-19 4.6
21-Jul-19 4.3
18-Aug-19 4.3
15-Sep-19 4.9
13-Oct-19 4.9
10-Nov-19 5.0
08-Dec-19 4.3 Most GWR stopping services west of London transferred to TfL Rail
05-Jan-20 5.7
02-Feb-20 5.2
01-Mar-20 3.5
01-Apr-20 0.6 Pandemic lockdown starts
03-May-20 0.7
31-May-20 1.2
28-Jun-20 1.6
26-Jul-20 2.0 Class 345 trains start running between Paddington and Heathrow
23-Aug-20 2.2
20-Sep-20 2.5
18-Oct-20 2.1
15-Nov-20 2.1
13-Dec-20 1.2
10-Jan-21 1.2
07-Feb-21 1.4
07-Mar-21 1.5
01-Apr-21 2.1
02-May-21 2.3 Class 345 trains in full-length formation start running between Liverpool Street and Shenfield
30-May-21 2.7
27-Jun-21 2.8
25-Jul-21 2.8
22-Aug-21 3.1
19-Sep-21 3.7
17-Oct-21 3.7
14-Nov-21 3.3
12-Dec-21 2.4
09-Jan-22 3.2
06-Feb-22 3.1
06-Mar-22 3.1
01-Apr-22 4.4
01-May-22 5.5 Elizabeth line opens
29-May-22 8.1
26-Jun-22 11.6
24-Jul-22 9.2
21-Aug-22 9.8
18-Sep-22 11.0
16-Oct-22 12.5 Elizabeth line service increased with through running, and Bond Street station opens.
13-Nov-22 15.2
11-Dec-22 8.9
08-Jan-23 13.4
05-Feb-23 14.0
05-Mar-23 14.0
01-Apr-23 14.2
30-Apr-23 15.1 Elizabeth line was completed.
28-May-23 16.0
25-Jun-23 16.7
23-Jul-23 15.4
20-Aug-23 15.6
17-Sep-23 17.3

 

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Uncategorised