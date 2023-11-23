The Elizabeth line has had its busiest month yet, after it carried over 17 million passengers in a 28-day period for the first time.

Between 17th Sept and 14th Oct, the line carried 17.3 million passengers, a rise on the roughly 15.5 million over the previous two months, when several problems had also hit the line.

Travel in general was up across the board, with a slight decrease in trams, but all other TfL services reported rises over the previous month. At just under 291 million passenger journeys, it was the busiest month for TfL since the pandemic hit, although still down on the average of 320 million passenger journeys in the same reporting period prior to the pandemic.

Previous three months:

28 days starting… 23-Jul-23 20-Aug-23 17-Sep-23 Bus journeys (m) 129.7 139.6 155.4 Underground journeys (m) 86.6 83.7 93.4 DLR Journeys (m) 7.2 7.3 8.3 Tram Journeys (m) 1.4 1.7 1.6 Overground Journeys (m) 12.4 13.8 14.8 London Cable Car Journeys (m) 0.2 0.1 0.1 Elizabeth line (m) 15.4 15.6 17.3

The Elizabeth line may break the current charts in the next report, as that will include the period when the DLR was closed for two days due to strikes, which saw a lot more people in east London switching to the Elizabeth line. It was already going to be busy due to a major trade show at ExCel, but the DLR strike saw trains in the rush hours exceptionally busy.

Elizabeth line performance