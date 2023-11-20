Richmond station’s art deco heritage is getting a refurbishment, with the main entrance being cleaned and refurbished.

The £325,000 package of work at Richmond Station, funded by South Western Railway (SWR), Network Rail and the Railway Heritage Trust, is a small part of what is hoped to be a larger project to restore the station to its former glory. The first phase of improvements at the station includes cleaning the Portland stone façade, repairing the timber entrance doors and polishing its bronze work, repairing flagpoles and refurbishing customer toilets.

Richmond station was designed by Southern Railway architects in 1936 under the direction of James Robb Scott, best known for his redesign of London Waterloo between 1910 and 1923. He also designed the striking Wimbledon and Surbiton stations on the SWR network, the latter of which recently celebrated 40 years since becoming a Grade II listed building.

Richmond’s Art Deco style is likely to have been inspired by the work of Charles Holden, the architect behind London Underground stations, including South Wimbledon on the Northern line. His designs included multi-frame glazing, enamelled signage panels, the use of an iconic typeface for signage and brick and tile detailing.

Similar features at Richmond have been lost or covered up over time, including in the station’s last major refurbishment in 1985. SWR and the Railway Heritage Trust have worked with Benedict O’Looney Architects on designs that include restoring or replicating those features, and others, in future improvements.

To restore the station back to its original appearance, the station’s original, hand-drawn plans are being used together with promotional photographs from when the station first opened its doors to customers. Samples of the station’s original paint are also being analysed by the University of Lincoln, specialists in the conservation and restoration of the interior and exterior features of listed and historic buildings.

Peter, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, Chair of Network Rail, said: “It’s great to be working with South Western Railway and the Railway Heritage Trust on such a brilliant project that will sympathetically restore Richmond station to its former glory.

“The investment at this key transport hub will provide a focus for regenerating the town centre, and give railway customers a more welcoming feel as they pass through the station where they will experience its vibrant original Art Deco design.”

The door repairs and bronze work and façade cleaning are expected to be completed this month, while the refurbishment of the toilets should be finished by December.