This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A decade after every London Underground station gained a Labyrinth, the two newest stations that didn’t exist at the time have joined the rest. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Running the Elizabeth line: Howard Smith Rail Staff

Furious commuters have today demanded an investigation into the Elizabeth Line after passengers claim they were held for 40 minutes underground Daily Mail

Midweek commuter surge sees Elizabeth line have its busiest day yet ianVisits

The new Elizabeth Line, which boosts Reading’s national profile for tourists, businesses, workers and residents, has been nominated for Putting Reading on the Map. RDG Today

Mainline / Overground

c2c ‘continuous’ issues sees commuters express frustrations Echo News

The Prime Minister’s decision to cancel the next stage of HS2 has given rise to criticism that once again the Government has ridden roughshod over Parliament. Hansard Society

Chiltern Railways has installed British Sign Language (BSL) screens at four of its busiest stations to help improve how they provide information to people with hearing disabilities. ianVisits

Rail worker who experienced abuse on London Overground tells story Lad Bible

The government should pause its sale of land acquired for phase 2 of HS2 for up to three years, its independent adviser on infrastructure has told BBC News

HS2 and the constitutional issues of infrastructure The Constitution Society

Need for (high) speed: Scrapping HS2 will deepen existing divides Mancunion

Solution in sight for London-Amsterdam Eurostar train services Dutch News

Chiltern Railways trains on Met line move to leaf fall times Bucks Free Press

Transport for London confirms it was kept in dark by Number 10 over HS2 Euston On London

Miscellaneous

Engineers fell ill after coming into contact with ‘hazardous material’ – the source of which has left operators at Stewarts Lane deport in Battersea, South London, baffled Mirror

A Bradford man faces a bill of nearly £700 after failing to pay a rail fare on a train to Bradford Forster Square. Telegraph & Argus (£)

Another hole has appeared in TfL’s finances, as the government has decided not to provide the expected financial support to cope with the effect of high inflation on TfL’s costs. ianVisits

Defibrillators installed across London transport network to ‘help save lives’ Standard

Independent ex-Tory mayoral hopeful Natalie Campbell on tube extension Islingtton Gazette

London Transport Museum’s new exhibition unveils poster art’s hidden history ianVisits

Unite demonstrators stormed into a Skanska meeting in London this week as part of a long-running row over union representation on HS2. Construction Enquirer

Former Abellio chief: Here’s how to get British rail back on track CityAM

Moment Tube passengers confront phone thief and grab handset back before forcing him off the train Daily Mail

Newham Council has approved £1 million in match-funding as part of a £4.25m joint investment project that could lead to improvements at Stratford station. ianVisits

The best thing about the London Underground used to be the ads. Funny, stimulating and informative, they were a great distraction – with the bonus – that they allowed travelers to avoid eye contact. The Drum

And finally: Railway staff at London Euston discovered a fox curled up in one of the railway station’s toilets. BBC News

The image is from an Oct 2011 article: The Northern Line tunnel – bombed and flooded in 1940 – and still sealed shut