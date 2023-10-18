A decade after every London Underground station gained a Labyrinth, the two newest stations that didn’t exist at the time have joined the rest.

Earlier this morning, Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms stations both unveiled new custom designed Labyrinths with local references in their designs.

The original commission, by the artist Mark Wallinger, was in part to mark the London Underground’s 150th anniversary, and these two newest additions have been timed to arrive during the Underground’s 160th anniversary.

There were 270 differently designed labyrinths installed in 2013, and each is numbered according to its order in the route the contestants took in the 2009 Guinness World Record Tube Challenge.

With two more labyrinths being added, you’d expect them to be numbered 271 and 272, but they’re not. In a nod to the Battersea extension branching off from Kennington station — the location of the 110th labyrinth — the new labyrinths have been numbered 110a and 110b out of 270.

Nine Elms (110a) is based on the embossed family of labyrinths, with nine concentric circles to hint at the station’s name. Battersea Power Station (110b) has a four-cornered structure within the circular outline, a nod to the location’s famous four-chimney landmark.

The artist, Mark Wallinger, said this morning that it’s been good to add the labyrinths to the two newest stations, as it retains the integrity of the original art project, which was to have a labyrinth in every tube station.

It’s been a completist ambition achieved.

The new Labyrinths are located in each station’s ticket hall and are now on permanent display. The Battersea Power Station one is on the public side of the ticket barriers, whereas the Nine Elms one is on the paid side.

The artist Mark Wallinger, said: ‘‘I am delighted and thrilled to have been given the opportunity to use the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the unveiling of the original Labyrinths to create two new ones. The work was conceived as a celebration of the world’s greatest connective and welcoming public transport network. So I am immensely proud to be able to complete their presence across the network, and celebrate the underground’s reach through Nine Elms to the iconic Battersea Power Station, beloved by all Londoners.”

During the unveiling this morning, it was noticed that the slightly embossed enamel plates had created a pleasing effect behind the black covering sheet – such that it was almost a shame to remove the black sheet to reveal the labyrinth beneath.

Labyrinth completists now have two more to add to their collection, and pub quiz writers have a question to add to their repertoire.

“There are 272 labyrinths on the London Underground, but which two are NOT numbered after the route of a 2009 Guinness World Record attempt?”