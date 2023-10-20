Two more sections of the Superloop bus service will go live next Spring, Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed.

The two new routes that recently underwent public consultation are the SL2, which will connect Walthamstow Central and North Woolwich, and the SL3, which will connect Thamesmead and Bromley.

The routes that make up the Superloop are:

(bold are operating now)

  • Route SL1 – North Finchley to Walthamstow (later this year)
  • Route SL2 – Walthamstow Central to North Woolwich (Spring 2024)
  • Route SL3 – Thamesmead to Bromley (Spring 2024)
  • Route SL4 – Canary Wharf to Grove Park (2025)
  • Route SL5 – Bromley to Croydon (expected in 2024)
  • Route SL6 – Russell Square to West Croydon (peak services only)
  • Route SL7 – Croydon to Heathrow Airport
  • Route SL8 – Uxbridge to White City
  • Route SL9 – Heathrow Airport to Harrow
  • Route SL10 – Harrow to North Finchley (later this year)

Current Superloop status – grey shows future sections

Predicted Superloop end of 2023 – grey shows future sections

Predicted Superloop end of 2024 – grey shows future section

Superloop SL2

The new express route, SL2, will run between Walthamstow Central and North Woolwich via Ilford and Barking as proposed in the public consultation. Additional stops will be reintroduced at the A1020 junction with Armada Way near Gallion’s Reach Shopping Centre in Beckton at existing bus laybys immediately south of the existing pedestrian/cycle crossing. This is following feedback for better connections around North Woolwich, Beckton and Gallions Reach.

The SL2 will run every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes on evenings and Sundays running alongside part of 123 bus route between Walthamstow and Ilford.

Superloop SL3

The new express route SL3 will run between Thamesmead and Bromley via Sidcup as proposed and will run alongside the 301 bus route between Thamesmead and Bexleyheath, and the 269 bus route between Bexleyheath and Bromley, providing new links across these key locations and providing extra capacity on this route.

The SL3 will run every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes on evenings and Sundays.

Geoff Hobbs, TfL’s Director of Public Transport Service Planning, said: “The two new Superloop services will provide significantly quicker journeys between busy transport hubs, town centres, hospitals and schools across outer London, as well as offering more travel options connecting to numerous other bus routes. The SL2 and SL3 will join the current Superloop services with a new look and feel of the buses, as well as providing cleaner, cost-effective and sustainable options for customers. The SL1 and SL10 express bus services will also be launching later this year, and we are busy working with operators and other partners behind the scenes to introduce these new routes as quickly as possible, so that our customers can make the most of our ever-improving bus network.”

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

10 comments
  1. MrLiam says:
    20 October 2023 at 11:57 am

    Should they not have removed the BR logo from Bexleyheath like they did on the zoomed in view of the SL3 route? If the route follows the 301 it will not go to Bexleyheath station

    Reply
    • Julian Walker says:
      20 October 2023 at 3:07 pm

      SL3 won’t follow the 301 route exactly, it will operate via Pickford Lane so will serve Bexleyheath Station. It makes sense to do so, as part of the aim of Superloop is to maximise connections with other services wherever possible.

  2. JayBee says:
    20 October 2023 at 4:08 pm

    All the Super Loops completely avoid London Borough of Havering. Why?
    Would like answer to this question.

    Reply
    • ChrisC says:
      20 October 2023 at 5:37 pm

      Dear TfL ….

    • Julian Walker says:
      20 October 2023 at 5:55 pm

      The demand from Romford is strongly radial, and this is already catered for by rail and frequent bus links. There isn’t much that can be served orbitally from Havering as a map will show you ….

    • Andy T says:
      20 October 2023 at 6:57 pm

      Also, there is a route heading south where you might expect an orbital to go that far out. Overground and c2c to Lakeside, Grays and Tilbury and 370 to Lakeside, both with onward travel options for crossing the river.

  3. Marty says:
    20 October 2023 at 4:49 pm

    I presume the Freedom Pass is valid on these routes?

    Reply
  4. Dave says:
    20 October 2023 at 5:07 pm

    SL7 route. So they’re bringing back the old 726 route the one they dropped because “it wasn’t being used”. Is this the same for any other routes on the superloop.

    Reply
    • Nick L says:
      20 October 2023 at 9:04 pm

      SL7 is the same as the X26 (which was previously the 726 when it started in Bromley instead of Croydon) but with 4 per hour instead of 2. TfL barely acknowledge the existence of Sutton and Kingston usually but at least they’ve given us a few extra buses to the airport.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News