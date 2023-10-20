Two more sections of the Superloop bus service will go live next Spring, Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed.

The two new routes that recently underwent public consultation are the SL2, which will connect Walthamstow Central and North Woolwich, and the SL3, which will connect Thamesmead and Bromley.

The routes that make up the Superloop are:

(bold are operating now)

Route SL1 – North Finchley to Walthamstow (later this year)

Route SL2 – Walthamstow Central to North Woolwich (Spring 2024)

Route SL3 – Thamesmead to Bromley (Spring 2024)

Route SL4 – Canary Wharf to Grove Park (2025)

Route SL5 – Bromley to Croydon (expected in 2024)

Route SL6 – Russell Square to West Croydon (peak services only)

Route SL7 – Croydon to Heathrow Airport

Route SL8 – Uxbridge to White City

Route SL9 – Heathrow Airport to Harrow

Route SL10 – Harrow to North Finchley (later this year)

Superloop SL2

The new express route, SL2, will run between Walthamstow Central and North Woolwich via Ilford and Barking as proposed in the public consultation. Additional stops will be reintroduced at the A1020 junction with Armada Way near Gallion’s Reach Shopping Centre in Beckton at existing bus laybys immediately south of the existing pedestrian/cycle crossing. This is following feedback for better connections around North Woolwich, Beckton and Gallions Reach.

The SL2 will run every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes on evenings and Sundays running alongside part of 123 bus route between Walthamstow and Ilford.

Superloop SL3

The new express route SL3 will run between Thamesmead and Bromley via Sidcup as proposed and will run alongside the 301 bus route between Thamesmead and Bexleyheath, and the 269 bus route between Bexleyheath and Bromley, providing new links across these key locations and providing extra capacity on this route.

The SL3 will run every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes on evenings and Sundays.

Geoff Hobbs, TfL’s Director of Public Transport Service Planning, said: “The two new Superloop services will provide significantly quicker journeys between busy transport hubs, town centres, hospitals and schools across outer London, as well as offering more travel options connecting to numerous other bus routes. The SL2 and SL3 will join the current Superloop services with a new look and feel of the buses, as well as providing cleaner, cost-effective and sustainable options for customers. The SL1 and SL10 express bus services will also be launching later this year, and we are busy working with operators and other partners behind the scenes to introduce these new routes as quickly as possible, so that our customers can make the most of our ever-improving bus network.”