Newham Council has approved £1 million in match-funding as part of a £4.25m joint investment project that could lead to improvements at Stratford station.

Following the submission of an initial Strategic Outline Business Case to the central government in August, the £4.25m joint investment will support the next phase of the design and analysis work needed to plan for the upgrade.

The full upgrade isn’t funded, but the design work is needed to determine how much the upgrade will cost so that bids can be submitted for the total funding required.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz OBE, said: “Stratford Station is one of the country’s busiest transport hubs and is vital for our residents and commuters; as well as the inclusive growth in Newham and London. As we future proof Newham, we urgently need to address the current constraints of the station to prevent overcrowding and transform Stratford Station into a vibrant transport hub for commuters.”

The £4.25m investment will develop a range of options to take the programme to the next phase before submission to the government. It follows the completion of the Stratford Station Outline Business case submitted to the government in August 2023, establishing the need for an upgrade to Stratford Station. The business case showed that an enhanced station could deliver up to 2,000 new homes and support up to 10,000 jobs in new commercial and retail space based around a new public square.

Alongside the £1m investment by Newham Council, additional contributions of £1m each has been secured from Network Rail and Transport for London; with the London Legacy Development Corporation contributing £1.25m.

The total £4.25m will fund design and feasibility works, cost and development options and a public consultation ahead of the next Business Case submission to the central government in 2025, with procurement commencing later in October 2023.

The scale of transformation needed has been previously described as being “similar to what has been seen at Kings Cross and London Bridge”. In the interim, a new entrance is currently being built next to the Jubilee line platforms to improve access to the housing in the west of the station.