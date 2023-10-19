A free day of events for young people seeking a non-acting role in the London theatre is offering tickets to attend TheatreCraft, the UK’s largest careers event for anyone aged 16-30 seeking offstage roles in theatre.

It’s aimed at potential job seekers who want to work in roles as wide ranged as theatre set design, costumes, lighting, rigging, marketing and beyond – so long as the attendee is between 16 and 30 years old.

It’s a whole day of events, based at the Royal Opera House, with workshops and behind the scenes tours taking place at a number of other west end theatres, including the Adelphi , the Gillian Lynne, His Majesty’s Theatre, the Lyceum and the Sondheim Theatre.

In the Royal Opera House, there will also be a display of stands from theatre organisations, education providers, and venues offering career advice.

TheatreCraft23 will take place on Monday 20th November 2023, and free tickets are available from here.

There will also be an online follow-up the following Wednesday that is open to all people of all ages, and registration for that will open soon.

Participating organisations: