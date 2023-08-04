A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Tube mishap sees train pull into abandoned station BBC News
London Underground seeks alternatives to full-scale driver training simulators Railway Gazette
The first of the new tube trains being built for the Piccadilly line has arrived at the manufacturer’s testing centre in Wegberg-Wildenrath, Germany after being spotted en route there last week. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Grimshaw’s London Euston HS2 station could be shortened to seven platforms, a leaked document suggests AJ
Bromley residents are hoping to see improvements to their local train station, and say they only see as few as “six people” use it at rush hour. Local London
The first mile of the two HS2 tunnels running under west London from Ruislip towards Old Oak Common has been completed, and is on target for the tunnels to be completed by 2025. ianVisits
Chorleywood Station car park suggested for 190 new homes Watford Observer
Hurry up and build HS2 – now by Andrew Adonis Prospect
HS2 has been given a rating of “unachievable” by an official watchdog, as the construction of the high-speed link experiences further delays. Independent
Even Tory Transport Secretary’s aide says rail plans are wrong Mirror
As commuters dash to catch their train home from south London and lovers meet under its giant clock, Julie Harding explores Waterloo — Britain’s busiest railway station — on the eve of its 175th anniversary. Country Life (£)
HS2 is making Britain an international laughing stock CapX
HS2 Euston tunnellers given suspended sentences after retrial The Guardian
Plans to upgrade overcrowded Stratford station in East London have taken a step forward after a business case was submitted to the government. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
Which tube station is furthest from a non-tube station? Diamond Geezer
Moment man arrested for ‘brazen’ sexual assault on Elizabeth line train Standard
A shabby grafitti-covered railway bridge over the Old Kent Road in South London will soon look a lot brighter with a new mural and lighting scheme. ianVisits
An attacker, who repeatedly tried to rape a woman who dozed off whilst on London’s Piccadilly line, has been found guilty. Daily Mail
Greggs to open more shops in transport hubs as evening sales rise The Caterer
A widow has been reunited with a teddy bear, which was a gift from her late husband, after her suitcase was stolen from a train. BBC News
Operation Mincemeat poster becomes latest to be banned on London Underground The Stage (£)
Passenger arrested over racist and homophobic abuse on London Paddington to Swansea train Yahoo News
A woman has had an AI bionic arm fitted nine months after receiving life-changing injuries at a Tube station. BBC News
And finally: A Tory immigration minister has been accused of leaving his ministerial briefcase – which would usually contain confidential papers – unattended on a train. Mirror
The image above is from August 2013: The day a huge power cut left thousands trapped on tube trains
I note the multiplicity of depressing notes on HS2 ….
I’m very much afraid that it’s like the rivers & the NHS & the economy after Brexit – the tories are smashing it up by neglect, & then looting the wreckage?
I think the PM, Chancellor and transport ministers such sa Mark Harper are car drivers, what is needed is transport ministers that are trainspotters and actually use public transport, health ministers should use the NHS not private BUPA.
I know the train service to Bromley as my Uncle lives in Grove Park, what I will like to see is bi-mode battery train-trams charing using the 3rd rail run the short distance along the streets between Bromley North and Bromley South stations, there is only a wall not a building between Bromley North station platforms and a side road, train-trams could also run along Downham Way as there is a road next to Grove Park station that Network Rail uses as an access road to the tracks, there isn’t a direct bus service between Downham and Bromley so passengers have to change buses such as at Grove Park. I also think there should be an electronic timetable display outside the station so passengers waiting for a bus can see they can catch a train to Bromley North, I didn’t realise for years I could catch a train to Bromley.