A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube mishap sees train pull into abandoned station BBC News

London Underground seeks alternatives to full-scale driver training simulators Railway Gazette

The first of the new tube trains being built for the Piccadilly line has arrived at the manufacturer’s testing centre in Wegberg-Wildenrath, Germany after being spotted en route there last week. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Grimshaw’s London Euston HS2 station could be shortened to seven platforms, a leaked document suggests AJ

Bromley residents are hoping to see improvements to their local train station, and say they only see as few as “six people” use it at rush hour. Local London

The first mile of the two HS2 tunnels running under west London from Ruislip towards Old Oak Common has been completed, and is on target for the tunnels to be completed by 2025. ianVisits

Chorleywood Station car park suggested for 190 new homes Watford Observer

Hurry up and build HS2 – now by Andrew Adonis Prospect

HS2 has been given a rating of “unachievable” by an official watchdog, as the construction of the high-speed link experiences further delays. Independent

Even Tory Transport Secretary’s aide says rail plans are wrong Mirror

As commuters dash to catch their train home from south London and lovers meet under its giant clock, Julie Harding explores Waterloo — Britain’s busiest railway station — on the eve of its 175th anniversary. Country Life (£)

HS2 is making Britain an international laughing stock CapX

HS2 Euston tunnellers given suspended sentences after retrial The Guardian

Plans to upgrade overcrowded Stratford station in East London have taken a step forward after a business case was submitted to the government. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Which tube station is furthest from a non-tube station? Diamond Geezer

Moment man arrested for ‘brazen’ sexual assault on Elizabeth line train Standard

A shabby grafitti-covered railway bridge over the Old Kent Road in South London will soon look a lot brighter with a new mural and lighting scheme. ianVisits

An attacker, who repeatedly tried to rape a woman who dozed off whilst on London’s Piccadilly line, has been found guilty. Daily Mail

Greggs to open more shops in transport hubs as evening sales rise The Caterer

A widow has been reunited with a teddy bear, which was a gift from her late husband, after her suitcase was stolen from a train. BBC News

Operation Mincemeat poster becomes latest to be banned on London Underground The Stage (£)

Passenger arrested over racist and homophobic abuse on London Paddington to Swansea train Yahoo News

A woman has had an AI bionic arm fitted nine months after receiving life-changing injuries at a Tube station. BBC News

And finally: A Tory immigration minister has been accused of leaving his ministerial briefcase – which would usually contain confidential papers – unattended on a train. Mirror

The image above is from August 2013: The day a huge power cut left thousands trapped on tube trains