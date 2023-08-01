Plans to upgrade overcrowded Stratford station in East London have taken a step forward after a business case was submitted to the government.

The submission, developed by Newham Council, Network Rail, TfL and the London Legacy Development Corporation, sets out the work needed to progress plans for an upgrade to Stratford station. It has been sent to the Department for Transport (DfT), which would need to provide the approval and funding for the next stage of the planning to be carried out.

The work follows increasing concerns about the future capacity of the east London station and overcrowding. Stratford is one of the UK’s busiest stations with more than 128 million passenger movements recorded in 2019, an increase of 90 million in just 13 years.

Apart from the local traffic, the station is also a major interchange linking London with Essex and the East of England, the Thames Estuary and Kent.

The Strategic Outline Business Case shows how an enhanced station can deliver up to 2,000 new homes and support up to 10,000 jobs in new commercial and retail space based around a major new public square.

It follows on from a consultation that was carried out late last year.

Rokhsana Fiaz, Mayor of Newham, speaking on behalf of the Stratford Station coalition, said: “The business case submitted to Government today outlines plans to transform the confusing, constrained and crowded layout at the station. We need a modern, thriving transport hub so that Stratford continues to support the growth of East London and deliver more homes and jobs.

“We are predicting a 60% growth in passenger numbers by 2041 which is why we urgently need to plan now to improve the station.

“The investment will bring major benefits to commuters, businesses and local communities; stimulating growth which will be felt by the people of Newham, Londoners and the wider UK economy as well.”

The partnership will now develop more detailed plans for the station’s redevelopment which will be submitted to Government in the next few years.

The scale of transformation needed has been previously described as being “similar to what has been seen at Kings Cross and London Bridge”. In the interim, a new entrance is currently being built next to the Jubilee line platforms to improve access to the housing in the west of the station.