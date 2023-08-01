A shabby grafitti-covered railway bridge over the Old Kent Road in South London will soon look a lot brighter with a new mural and lighting scheme.

A plan to improve the appearance of the railway bridge which carries Southern and London Overground trains in Peckham was announced by the council earlier this year, and they’ve awarded the contract to local creatives, Yinka Danmole, Halina Edwards and Peter Hudson

Over forty submissions for designs were made before the shortlist of four was decided and the eventual winner was announced.

The brief was to create an inspiring piece of art, representative of the local community, of which local people and businesses could feel proud. The brief also stipulated that new lighting for the bridge should be incorporated into the design.

All three designers have local ties to Old Kent Road and were chosen for a concept that combines collage with coloured lighting. The mural will give the bridge the appearance of being decorated with the bright labels that come of fruit warehouse boxes, reflecting the local area’s wide diaspora.

Inspired by Polish artist, Adam Kossowski’s 1965 mural, which depicts the history of Old Kent Road, the team wanted to create a contemporary counterpart – one that celebrates the complex intersections of those communities that represent Old Kent Road as it is today.

The design team will work with pupils from Kender Primary School and residents from Harry Lamborn House to further develop their winning proposal, and it should be completed in Spring 2024.

The project is being funded through the Government’s Future High Street Fund and the council will also carry out its own repairs to the bridge at the same time as the artwork is installed. Refurbishing the bridge is a also component of the council’s broader plan to revitalise Old Kent Road as a neighbourhood high street.

The bridge steelwork and the new mural will be coated in an anti-grafitti varnish to protect it.