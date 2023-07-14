A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Combatting the Sound of the Underground in London Rail Tech

More London Underground drivers are set to take strike action as part of a dispute over pensions and conditions. BBC News

Ten more tube stations have been announced as the next to get step-free access upgrades, although funding is not yet in place to deliver the upgrades. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

The first mass rail extension of its kind, London’s Elizabeth line makes a notable contribution to supporting regeneration The Arup Journal

Mainline / Overground

Photos from Waterloo Station’s disused rail link ianVisits

HS2 rail project boss Mark Thurston quits as delays mount and costs balloon iNews

London Overground revenue protection staff to strike over bullying claims ITV

Due to engineering works on the London Overground this weekend there’s a rare chance to travel over a bit of railway that doesn’t usually see passengers. ianVisits

Eurostar could scrap ski train to the Alps over Brexit border issues Telegraph (£)

See the hidden world underneath Waterloo Station on its 175th anniversary ianVisits

DLR

DLR train deal is reminder of when government saw value of investing in London OnLondon

Miscellaneous

Rail staff perform Abba hit to mark London Waterloo’s 175th anniversary Standard

Information Board Unveiled at Wharncliffe Viaduct Ealing Today

A man was punched in the head by a stranger he sat next to on a train from Blackfriars, in an attack that knocked him unsconscious. Standard

Albany Park business owners heartbroken over train timetable cuts News Shopper

‘Miracles are real’ as man learns to walk again after being hit by Tube train Northants Live

The launch of the Luton DART rail system has “simply been a gamechanger for the airport,” CityAM

Police investigating a homophobic hate crime on board the London Overground in east London have released an image of a man they want to speak to. Standard

The latest Programmes and Investment Committee report from TfL has outlined some of the works that have been carried out on London’s rail network in recent months. ianVisits

London-Edinburgh rail success proves grounding flights is possible Environment Journal

The Night Riviera: the secret slow-fast route from London to Cornwall Lonley Planet

And finally: TfL with the help of agency of record VCCP London and Wavemaker UK, is launching an awareness campaign for the ongoing huge range of improvements TfL is making across its network. Little Black Book

The image above is from July 2020: The tube station signs inside a McVities factory