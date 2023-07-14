A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Combatting the Sound of the Underground in London Rail Tech
More London Underground drivers are set to take strike action as part of a dispute over pensions and conditions. BBC News
Ten more tube stations have been announced as the next to get step-free access upgrades, although funding is not yet in place to deliver the upgrades. ianVisits
Elizabeth line
The first mass rail extension of its kind, London’s Elizabeth line makes a notable contribution to supporting regeneration The Arup Journal
Mainline / Overground
Photos from Waterloo Station’s disused rail link ianVisits
HS2 rail project boss Mark Thurston quits as delays mount and costs balloon iNews
London Overground revenue protection staff to strike over bullying claims ITV
Due to engineering works on the London Overground this weekend there’s a rare chance to travel over a bit of railway that doesn’t usually see passengers. ianVisits
Eurostar could scrap ski train to the Alps over Brexit border issues Telegraph (£)
See the hidden world underneath Waterloo Station on its 175th anniversary ianVisits
DLR
DLR train deal is reminder of when government saw value of investing in London OnLondon
Miscellaneous
Rail staff perform Abba hit to mark London Waterloo’s 175th anniversary Standard
Information Board Unveiled at Wharncliffe Viaduct Ealing Today
A man was punched in the head by a stranger he sat next to on a train from Blackfriars, in an attack that knocked him unsconscious. Standard
Albany Park business owners heartbroken over train timetable cuts News Shopper
‘Miracles are real’ as man learns to walk again after being hit by Tube train Northants Live
The launch of the Luton DART rail system has “simply been a gamechanger for the airport,” CityAM
Police investigating a homophobic hate crime on board the London Overground in east London have released an image of a man they want to speak to. Standard
The latest Programmes and Investment Committee report from TfL has outlined some of the works that have been carried out on London’s rail network in recent months. ianVisits
London-Edinburgh rail success proves grounding flights is possible Environment Journal
The Night Riviera: the secret slow-fast route from London to Cornwall Lonley Planet
And finally: TfL with the help of agency of record VCCP London and Wavemaker UK, is launching an awareness campaign for the ongoing huge range of improvements TfL is making across its network. Little Black Book
The image above is from July 2020: The tube station signs inside a McVities factory
Leave a Reply