Ten more tube stations have been announced as the next to get step-free access upgrades, although funding is not yet in place to deliver the upgrades.

Transport for London (TfL) says that the ten stations, spread across London, have been identified using an approach focused on the benefits to customers, such as reducing journey times for those needing to use step-free access and reflecting issues that impact the delivery of step-free access such as the feasibility of new lifts, sufficient space for work to be carried out and the depth of each Tube station.

The approach has also been influenced by feedback from accessibility campaigners and TfL’s consultation on step-free access, which took place in 2021.

The tube stations shortlisted in this next phase of step-free access are:

Alperton

Arnos Grove

Burnt Oak

Eastcote

Finchley Road

Northolt

North Acton

Rayners Lane

West Hampstead Underground

White City

Subject to funding being identified and the outcome of feasibility studies, this could mean the works to make the first of these stations step-free completing in 2026.

TfL is also doing further work to identify how best to provide step-free access on the southern section of the Northern line between Elephant and Castle and Morden, where there is currently a significant gap in step-free provision, and TfL aims to update on this work early next year.

Work on previously announced step-free upgrades at Leyton and Colindale will also be starting next year.

TfL is also continuing to engage local authorities, developers and businesses in other areas of London to explore what options are available to introduce further step-free access to stations. For instance, feasibility work at other stations, such as Boston Manor, East Putney, Hatton Cross, North Ealing, Park Royal, Rickmansworth, Ruislip and Snaresbrook could be progressed should the right amount of investment be provided by these organisations.

TfL is also working with Camden Council to develop plans to deliver accessibility upgrades at West Hampstead and Finchley Road Tube stations and with Brent Council for plans on Alperton station.

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “More than a third of the Tube network is now step-free, and we have also delivered the step-free Elizabeth line, as well as improvements on the London Overground, but we know that we must do more to make London’s transport network truly accessible and inclusive.

“This is why we’re working with partners to fund even more step-free access at Tube stations and these stations are a key part of these plans to create a more accessible public transport network that benefits everyone.”

There are now more than 200 step-free access stations across the TfL network, made up of 92 tube stations, 62 London Overground stations, all DLR stations and all Tram stops. All 41 Elizabeth line stations have step-free access, with the majority of central stations being step-free from street to train.