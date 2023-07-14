Horrible Histories returns to the West End’s Garrick Theatre with Terrible Tudors this summer. with tickets discounted to just £18.

It might be nice to really connect with history, feel like it was speaking to you. The trouble is, everyone’s already dead. Fear not, Horrible Histories have you covered. get ready for Terrible Tudors live on stage in the West End. Settle in and meet people from history.

There are horrid Henries and an evil Elizabeth, pull up a seat and prepare to hear the lore (and the lies) surrounding the torturing Tudors.

What became of the headless wives of Henry? Was there really a punch up with the Pope? Meet Bloody Mary and watch as Ed falls dead in his bed and survive the Spanish Armada. Whoever said history was boring didn’t know you could leave the nasty bits in!

The show is recommended for people aged 5+ and runs until 2nd September 2023.