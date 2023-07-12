Due to engineering works on the London Overground this weekend there’s a rare chance to travel over a bit of railway that doesn’t usually see passengers.

On both Saturday and Sunday 15th-16th July, the usual service between Richmond / Shepherds Bush and Gospel Oak won’t be running. To partially help, they are laying on a special service that will run between Willesden Junction (Low Level) and Stratford calling at Kensal Green, Queens Park, Kilburn High Road, South Hampstead and then all stations from Camden Road.

That means the London Overground trains that usually run between Willesden Junction and Stratford via Camden Road will have to be diverted along the railway that usually runs into Euston station — but at South Hampstead, the trains will divert onto another railway that will let them rejoin the north London line at Camden Road and continue on to Stratford.

And that’s the special bit, as passenger trains rarely use the link between Camden and Hampstead.

It’s the section of railway between Camden Road and South Hampstead station that’ll be in use for the diversion, so a chance for track bashers to tick one off their list, and for the rest of us to travel on a slightly unusual route.

It’s also a chance to pass by the remains of a disused station that used to be at Primrose Hill — look for the tracks diverting just to the west of the Camden Roundhouse and that’s where the island platform for the station used to be.

The last time they did this was last Christmas, so it’s a fairly rare event.

The trains appear to be leaving at 12 and 42 minutes past the hour from Willesden Junction station platform 2, and from Platform 1 at Stratford at 23/26 and 56 minutes past the hour.

Enjoy!