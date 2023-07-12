The latest Programmes and Investment Committee report from TfL has outlined some of the works that have been carried out on London’s rail network in recent months.

Long standing programmes need completing, and most of the work is maintenance to keep the service running safely. There are works on upgrades that have already been approved, but also plenty of warnings that future upgrades are unfunded.

The railway lines

Bakerloo line

TfL has installed lower energy LED lighting on 16 Bakerloo line trains, with further trains due to be completed in 2023/24

The procurement of signalling equipment and design works is ongoing for the Bakerloo line control room fit-out works and the control system upgrade. Nine sites have now had key signalling and control interface equipment in lineside rooms installed, with Lambeth North underway.

Central line

The Central Line Improvement Programme (CLIP) was granted full design sign-off for the very complex multi-system renewals work in March.

Progress continues on the signalling life-extension projects, with a preliminary design review held with Siemens at Chippenham for the automatic train operations and automatic train protection test rigs. Four track circuits were commissioned in December 2022 at the Ruislip test track, with one further commissioned on 1st April 2023.

Works are continuing to stabilise the cutting between Grange Hill and Chigwell stations.

DLR

TfL has also awarded the contract for the design and build for a second entrance at Blackwall station which is essential for unlocking the full fleet roll-out.

Beckton Depot’s new northern sidings have been delayed due to the late production and submission of the design, and underperforming site activities. They will come into use next month.

Elizabeth line

The train manufacturers continue to apply incremental updates to the train and signalling system software to improve reliability.

Jubilee line

Delivery of the signalling software updates also continues, with the updates addressing residual issues on the line.

Works to enable an increase in entry and exit speeds at Neasden depot are on target for completion in Quarter 3 2023/24.

Bogie overhaul on the trains is continuing, slightly ahead of schedule.

TfL is progressing with work needed to upgrade the obsolete tunnel ventilation control panels and refurbish the fans of the staircase pressurisation system at Jubilee line extension stations in 2026/27.

Northern line

Delivery of the signalling software updates continues, with the first release targeted for commissioning on the railway in Quarter 3 2023/24 and the final in Quarter 2 2024/25. These are needed to address residual issues and requirements following the completion of the Northern Line Extension and the Bank station closure works.

Enhancement work on the power supply has been completed and now provides resilience for reliable services during planned or unplanned outages.

Piccadilly line

The first car body for the new Piccadilly line trains has been built and painted in the TfL livery.

All South Harrow siding roads at the depot were brought into use on 22nd May, although had been due for February. Delayed due to weather problems earlier in the year.

Earlier this year, Siemens completed building a track for the new trains at its Germany test facility which should start in the autumn. Incidentally, the test centre is the former RAF base at Wildenrath.

Enabling works continue at Northfields and Cockfosters depots to prepare for the start of major upgrades to provide maintenance facilities for the new trains.

Rewiring of the interlocking machine room at Acton Town has progressed through design and works began on February 2023.

Sub-surface lines

The signalling section 4-lines signalling upgrade between Becontree and Upminster Depot (SMA7), went live on 19th March 2023. Unrelated to the commissioning of that section, TfL identified two significant software issues which are currently being mitigated through additional operational restrictions.

Over the Easter weekend, they tested the new signalling for the upgrade between Finchley Road to Preston Road.

The forecast completion date for when the final signal migration area 14, between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge, will be brought into service, remained at Quarter 4 2024/25.

Eight additional Met line trains have completed their bogie overhauls, taking the total to 32 of 60 trains. Work continued to prepare for the start of bogie overhaul on the District line, which is likely to start in August 2024.

Victoria line

Work continues upgrading the pressurised ventilation fan system inside the trains to reduce maintenance costs, with a further 10 trains completed, taking the total to 46 of 47 trains.

Door overhauls have continued to plan and 31 trains have completed their phase one works.

The main depot control project at Northumberland Park has been deferred until after the new Piccadilly line trains are in service.

Station upgrades news

Battersea Power Station

Funding has been secured from the developer to open up the western entrance to the tube station in spring 2025. The entrance box was built, but not fitted out when the station was opened.

Elephant and Castle

The cost of the new entrance for the station has rise by £5.5 million due to inflation, but they were able to offset that partly by shifting the electricity substation costs to a later date, as the substation isn’t needed until later.

The tender for the new tunnels to link the station to the railway was issued in May.

Construction of the station box by the developer continues apace, with station box piling completed. Station box handover by the developer remains as planned in early 2025.

However, a decision on funding the phase 2 fit out is required by autumn 2024 to enable seamless delivery of the new entrance.

King’s Cross St Pancras

The obsolete communications equipment is being replaced, with the main upgrade switching over in March 2023.

A contract has been signed to upgrade the station lighting with LED bulbs.

Knightsbridge

The opening of the new step-free entrance is now scheduled for spring 2024. This is has moved from the last reported date of late 2023. This is because additional design work is required to enable the installation of new station systems and infrastructure works within the original Victorian tunnelling section.

Leyton

Concept design work on the station upgrade to add step-free access has been completed ahead of contracts being awarded.

Marylebone

Work is ongoing on the final escalator refurbishment and is due to be finished in September 2023, with the works having been delayed by 12 weeks due to civils buildability issues related to the existing station infrastructure and contractor performance. The upgrade to the gateline to fit in more barriers will be completed in December.

Oxford Circus

Surveys have been completed so they can start work in replacing the older station lighting with LED bulbs.

Paddington

Opening of the new Bakerloo line entrance is expected in the second half of 2023 with the unveiling of step-free access to the Bakerloo line.

Royal Victoria

DLR station upgrades have been deferred to future years due to ongoing discussions to agree funding of scope.

Stratford

Design work with Network Rail is underway to move the small lift linking the Jubilee line concourse to the subway to a new location and widen the stairs to reduce congestion. Expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Surrey Quays

Morgan Sindal has now been appointed contractor for the detailed design and delivery of the station upgrade and early works began in May 2023 with completion expected in 2026.

Thames Wharf

Feasibility design work for a new station on the DLR has been completed and TfL is now assessing value-engineering options before feasibility concludes.

West Ham

Hoardings were erected in April 2023 to allow the removal of the glass block wall that separates the Jubilee line upper concourse with the new ticket hall deck that’s being provided by the neighbouring property development.

The report also warns that while these projects are ongoing, planning for essential future maintenance, let alone upgrades is dependent on a long term funding agreement with the government.

The report is here.