A weekly round-up of London's rail transport news…

The image above is from May 2018: The year a DLR train visited Manchester

London Underground

Tube station lifts had to be closed more than 500 times last year because there were no “trained staff” available in case they broke down. Standard

TfL is warning passengers that it will be closing Kentish Town tube station for about a year as it will be replacing both escalators in the station. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised travellers with a trip on London’s Elizabeth Line before ordering ciders at a Soho pub. ITV

Heathrow bosses have appealed to Sadiq Khan to slash fares for its workers on Elizabeth Line services to the airport. Standard

Mainline / Overground

HS2’s big hole: what should happen to flattened site now work has come to a halt? Camden New Journal

£500,000 fine for Amey Rail after worker received 25,000v shock IOSH Magazine

DLR

A new timetable for the DLR is coming into effect in a couple of weeks time, which will see more frequent services on all routes, especially in the evenings. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Camden Town Tube station worker punched in face as he tried to stop fight Standard

Commuters heading home from London Waterloo last night were treated to an extraordinary sight as some 6,000 soldiers marched through the railway station. Daily Mail

Man sexually assaulted after ‘refusing to link arms’ with woman at London Underground station LBC

Proposals are invited for an “inspired design” of a timepiece to be used across the British rail network. Design Week

A Russian banker “smirked” after he was alleged caught spying on a young woman as she used the toilets at a central London Tube station, a court heard. Standard

Tube passengers ‘jump on tracks to help woman who fell off her mobility scooter’ and was hit by a train at King’s Cross St Pancras Daily Mail

A man needed eye surgery after being attacked at an Underground station in west London for asking which way a Tube was going. Standard

And finally: Crowndels on the tube Diamond Geezer

  1. Rob says:
    5 May 2023 at 8:49 am

    On the first story: the incline lift at Liverpool St (Lizzie line) seems permanently broken, or at least when I’m there. I wonder if that’s a staffing issue or a mechanical problem.

  2. Jon Jones says:
    5 May 2023 at 9:48 am

    Re: Heathrow workers getting an Elizabeth Line discount.

    Why? It’s not like the Purple Line has replaced a lower cost option (e.g. Piccadilly tube)

    • ChrisC says:
      5 May 2023 at 12:59 pm

      “Mr Holland-Kaye … said he had offered to go halves on the cost of subsidising ticket fares for airport workers but had not received a reply from TfL.”

      TFL are probably still on the floor laughing!

      Why should TFL subsidise Heathrow workers? There are other groups that would also have a good – if not better – argument for lower fares.

  3. Tim says:
    5 May 2023 at 12:31 pm

    The Heathrow story is amazing…..is this the same company that actually owns the Heathrow Express. If they want to get their workers there faster they can give them free access to that, surely?

