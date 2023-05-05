The King and Queen have recorded an announcement that’ll be played in tube stations and at national rail stations across London over the coronation weekend. The special message, recorded for the rail industry and Transport for London, includes The King announcing the famous reminder to ‘mind the gap’.

The message was recorded by Their Majesties at Highgrove earlier this year by the audio team from Transport for London. The words of the message are as follows:

The King: My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful Coronation Weekend.

The Queen Consort: Wherever you are travelling, we hope you have a safe and pleasant journey.

The King: And remember, please mind the gap.

Copies of the audio messages from buses and tube trains are a staple of demands submitted under Freedom of Information requests for some reason, so it’ll be interesting to see who is the first person to file an FOI for a copy of the royal recording to be sent to them.

To hear the royal message, click here.

(One day, the entire public transport network will be properly step-free, and telling people to Mind the Gap will be a curiosity of the past)