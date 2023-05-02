A new timetable for the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) is coming into effect in a couple of weeks time, which will see more frequent services on all routes, especially in the evenings.

The higher frequency services will also run half an hour longer on all routes in both the morning and evening peaks, as the peak hour time is extended. The morning peak service will end at 10am instead of 9:30am, and the evening peak service will end at 7:30pm instead of 7pm.

Although there are changes to the peak hours services, the main changes are in the evenings, by increasing the frequency of services so that people spend less time hanging around waiting for a train.

Amongst the changes, additional services are being introduced such as direct Stratford to Lewisham trains during the evening peak for the first time. Evening frequencies between Canning Town and Beckton will also be doubled, with Stratford to Canary Wharf services doubled on Saturday nights.

Last September, a shuttle service between Canning Town and Beckton (in addition to the existing Tower Gateway to Beckton services) was introduced, which doubled the frequency during the peaks and daytime off peak. With the new timetable, these services will continue into the evening until 11:30pm on weekdays (instead of 7:30pm) and 10pm on Saturdays (instead of 7:30pm). This means during these times trains will run every five minutes rather than every 10 minutes between Canning Town and Beckton.

Customers using stations between Stratford and Canary Wharf on Saturday evenings will also get trains every five minutes (rather than every 10 minutes) until 10pm rather than until 7:30pm.

A lot of these changes have been delivered by running more frequent 2-car trains instead of the full length 3-car trains, the aim being partially to increase the capacity of the network, but mainly to speed up journeys by reducing how long people have to wait to catch a train.

The new timetable comes into effect from Monday 15th May 2023.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport said: “After some incredibly challenging years, ridership on the Tube and DLR is beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels, And I am pleased that changes coming in to the DLR timetable in May will mean people travelling around east London will now benefit from additional services and quicker, easier, more frequent journeys.

“With the entire DLR fleet also being updated over the coming years, this is just one of the ways the Mayor and TfL are continuing to improve London’s world-class public transport network, which is key for to building a better, more efficient London for everyone.”