RMT members working for 14 of the train operating companies (TOC) have voted to continue their long running strike action. The RMT says that all the ballots it held at each of the companies passed the 50 percent participation threshold required for the ballot to be valid.

On an average turnout on each TOC of nearly 70 percent over 90 percent of votes cast backed strike action.

The ballot had to be held as the previous ballot for strike action had an automatic 6-month expiry, and needed to be renewed for the RMT management to be able to continue to call strikes.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the overwhelming backing for further strike action across 14 train operating companies was a de-facto referendum on the dispute.

“It is clear from these results that members are not prepared to accept a pay offer based on mass job cuts and major attacks on their terms and conditions.

“This sends a clear message to the employers that the huge anger amongst rail workers is very real and they need to recognise that fact, face reality and make improved proposals.

“They need to get around the table with RMT and negotiate in good faith for a better deal for rail workers,” he said.

The next RMT strike is due to take place on Saturday 13th May, after the union rejected an offer from the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the train operating companies.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, said: “While the outcome of the ballot is disappointing, sadly it is also unsurprising during an on-going dispute such as this. The vote that really matters is for the deal on the table developed in conjunction with RMT negotiators but then subsequently rejected out of hand in unflattering terms by their executive committee, without giving their membership a single chance to have their say.”

“The RMT membership would be forgiven for wondering why they are only ever offered a vote to extend this dispute and a never vote to end it. We can only assume that the executive committee is fixed on continuing this dispute for its own reasons, despite the damage is causing to an industry still being subsidised up to £175 million a month extra post covid, to our passengers’ lives and to Britain’s reputation for hosting high profile events like Eurovision.

“Instead of continuing to hold the country to ransom, we call on the RMT executive to quickly think again and put the deal – which offers job security guarantees and a pay rise of up to 13% – out to a democratic vote so that members can finally have their say.”