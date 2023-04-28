Transport for London (TfL) is warning passengers that it will be closing Kentish Town tube station for about a year as it will be replacing both escalators in the station.

The tube station’s two escalators are said to be the most unreliable on the London Underground were installed in 1997, and now when they break down it frequently causes last-minute station closures

The replacement escalators, the same design that’s now being used on the London Underground station upgrades such as happened at South Kensington station, and also on the Elizabeth line, are both to a uniform design making future repairs easier, but are also rated to last at least 40 years before needing replacing.

TfL says that it will use the closure of Kentish Town tube station to carry out a raft of other station improvements. These include removing the redundant ticket office and realigning the ticket barriers to provide more space for customers and additional ticket gates. The station will also be painted and deep cleaned, with new floor and wall tiling and improved signage installed.

The tube station will be closed from Monday 26th June 2023 – for about a year.

The Thameslink station of the same name, Kentish Town that’s next door will remain open and is not affected by the works at the Underground station.

However, Kentish Town Thameslink station is expected to be busier than usual, especially during peak hour, so TfL and Thameslink are advising passengers to allow extra time.

There is also the next Northern line station along, at Tufnell Park, which is about a 10 minutes walk away as an alternative option.