A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Passenger dies on a London Underground train at Walthamstow Central after falling ‘seriously unwell’ ITV

TfL has denied reports that it is considering scrapping peak hours fares on Fridays to boost post-pandemic recovery in travel on the London Underground. ianVisits

Berkeley and Sisk in £4m dispute over West Ham station bridge design flaws Construction News

Elizabeth line

It’s a rainy Thursday morning at the start of what looks to be a particularly British (read: terrible) April, so of course, the Elizabeth Line, now just over ten months old, smells of wet dog. Why Now

Mainline / Overground

Travellers caught up in a “chaotic” thousands-strong crowd at a London train station have likened the “mayhem” sparked by widespread Easter rail disruption to boarding “the last train out of Saigon”. Independent

Train delays as Bruce Grove station ‘flooded’ by burst pipe Times Series

A tunnel boring machine that was used to dig part of the Elizabeth line is now being used to build a logistics tunnel for HS2 in west London. ianVisits

Rail passengers have been urged to avoid London Waterloo after major signalling problems. BBC News

The chief executive of Jacobs, which is playing a key part in the construction of HS2, has suggested that political decisions about the future of the high-speed rail project should be better informed by data and analysis. Construction News (£)

Is HS2 still worth building after all the UK government cuts and delays?

Continued ministerial tinkering after axing Leeds leg of high-speed rail line has undermined project FT (£)

The developers behind plans to rebuild part of Liverpool Street station with a large oversite office/hotel complex will be showing off the latest ideas in a couple of weeks time. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

John Cole introduces a new photo book celebrating the railway line through Enfield and beyond Enfield Dispatch

Sellar’s Meredith Davey on why investment in rail is a green choice for cities Property Week

Going underground – The everyday misery of modern British life The Critic

An 83-year-old station assistant who has worked on the railways for 61 years has recorded his experiences with the BBC, to teach children about how the transport has changed. BBC News

Bid to win some amazing railway experiences ianVisits

Puccino’s outlines plans to expand beyond UK rail stations World Coffee Portal

Shocking moment youth jumps onto the train tracks at London Thameslink as he flees from police Daily Mail

Worcester man to pay £739.35 for dodging Paddington train fare Worcester News

And finally: A retired pastry chef has created an amazing train model out of sugar. Somerset Country Gazette

The image above is from April 2022: A Day Trip to – Hythe and Dungeness