The developers behind plans to rebuild part of Liverpool Street station with a large oversite office/hotel complex will be showing off the latest ideas in a couple of weeks time.

The plans are, to put it mildly, rather controversial.

(c) Sellar / Herzog & de Meuron

They will sweep away much of the 1980s rebuild of the station concourse, replacing it with a new two-floor design, which is needed to provide the structural support for a sizable building that will then sit above the station.

The reception to the proposal has generally not been positive.

The developers are pushing ahead though and as part of the public engagement, they will host another public exhibition to garner feedback.

This will be the third, and likely final, chance to see the plans before the developer submits a planning application to the City of London.

The consultation will be inside Liverpool Street station, at Broadgate end near the large Boots store.

It’ll be open from Monday 17th April to Friday 21st April between 4pm to 7pm, and on Saturday 22nd April between 10am to 1pm.

Model shown at the previous public exhibition

(c) Sellar / Herzog & de Meuron

(c) Sellar / Herzog & de Meuron

