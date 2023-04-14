The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the train companies, says that it has made another revised offer to the RMT union to try and resolve the long running strikes on the railways.

Although the RMT had settled its dispute with Network Rail, there’s still an outstanding dispute with the train operating companies. Strikes on the trains that were due to take place at the end of last month were called off following talks with the RDG

At the time, the RMT said that a proposal was offered which could lead to a resolution to resolve the current national rail dispute through a new offer, but that it needed further talks with a view to securing a new offer on pay, job security and working conditions.

This morning, the RDG confirmed that it has now made such an offer.

A spokesperson for the RDG, said: “Following further constructive joint discussions with the RMT leadership we have put forward a fair revised offer which makes important clarifications and reassurances, in particular around job terms and conditions for our employees.

“Our ambition remains to secure long-term, rewarding careers for our people, a better service for a passengers and a railway that takes no more than its fair share from the taxpayer. Our hope is that the RMT executive will put this proposal to its full train operating company membership and allow them a say on the deal, so we can end this dispute and work together to deliver a strong future for Britain’s railway and all those who work on it.”

The RMT has confirmed receipt of the offer and is considering it.

The dispute is not settled yet, and earlier this week, the RMT leader, Mick Lynch called on members to vote in favour of renewing the existing strike mandate for a further six months if it’s needed.

Of the other two main rail unions, the TSSA has settled its dispute, but ASLEF is still in dispute, although it hasn’t called any more strikes, yet.