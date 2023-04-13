A monumental 18-metre tall statue has appeared in North Greenwich, and frankly, it’s absolutely awful.

It’s actually a piece of art by Damien Hirst that was first shown in Venice, where it stood within a classical building, and was part of a collection telling a fictional tale of an ancient shipwreck.

Looking at it in context surrounded by related art in the classical building, it looked amazing, as if it had stepped straight out of a Ray Harryhausen movie — such as Clash of the Titans or Sinbad.

According to the artist:

“Standing at just over eighteen metres, this monumental figure is a copy of smaller bronze recovered from the wreckage. Ancient Mesopotamian demons were complex primeval creatures that exhibited elements of the human, animal and divine. Embodying a transgressive response to rigid social structures, these hybrid beings could be variously apotropaic, benign and malevolent. One theory posits that the bowl in the demon’s outstretched arm was a vessel used for collecting human blood, conforming to the contemporary perception that demons were universally destructive beings. It seems more likely that the figure served as a guardian to the home of an elite person.”

“The fluidity of the Demon’s hollow, freestanding form is testament to the Babylonian craftsmen’s remarkable dexterity. Bronzes exhibiting a high level of tin, such as this, are in evidence in the region from around 3000 BCE, by which date the lost-wax casting technique had been developed. Whilst cuneiform sources and the attestations of neighbouring Assyrian kings confirm the existence of large-scale bronze sculptures commissioned to adorn palaces and sanctuaries, few remain extant.”

In context, it’s monumental and marvellous.

It’s also now in North Greenwich, where it looks utterly ghastly.

In its new location, as a permanent work of art, it’s akin the sort of monumental artworks favoured by despots and autocrats in former Soviet Union countries or North Korea.

It overwhelms the location, sitting right next to the London Cable Car, and is nearly as tall as the nearby pylon. In fact, so heavy is the 18 metre tall bronze sculpture, that the foundation pile to hold it up had be drilled 24 meters into the ground – its roots are deeper than it is tall.

The development at North Korea Greenwich already has an abundance of fairly awkward public art, as if someone is trying just a bit too hard to buy the biggest baddest art around, and not really thinking about the location or the context it will sit in.

This is shockingly bad though, even by the Pyongyang-esque standards they have set for the area.

I’ve often thought I can look at art I don’t like, but at least appreciate the art for what it is. If it were the same size as the other local artworks, it would be as ugly as they are, but at least it’s easy to ignore.

This though, this is a thing of nightmares.

I feel sorry for the cable car users who now have it greeting them as they arrive in North Greenwich.