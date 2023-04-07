Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News No Comments ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

The image above is from April 2019: The DLR could be extended from Bank to Euston

London Underground

The Piccadilly line is one of the least reliable Tube lines and passengers face years of delays before an upgrade is completed, the Standard has learned. Standard

Two very large, but also so very easy to miss, works of art are passed by thousands of people every day inside King’s Cross tube station. ianVisits

Any plans to expand London’s Night Tube service would be met with “big financial challenges”, the capital’s “Night Czar” has said. BBC News

Good news for Vodafone customers, as they can once again access Wi-Fi coverage on the London Underground. ianVisits

Call for action on ‘screeching’ Jubilee line Tube trains at notorious track bend Yahoo News

West Hampstead tube station to get step-free access ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Essex locals say town is ‘quieter’ a year on from Elizabeth Line station opening Essex Live

Mainline / Overground

HS2: Concern over third pool from tunnelling under rugby club BBC News

c2c slammed for lack of step-free access at West Ham station Romford Recorder

DLR

‘It smells and it’s dirty’: Greenwich residents sick of Cutty Sark DLR station South London Press

Docklands Light Railway workers strike over ‘inhumane’ 1.8% pay offer Left Foot Forward

If you’re using the DLR over the next few months, you might see an unusual looking train passing through stations — as testing starts for the new fleet of DLR trains arriving early next year. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Residents concerned Elizabeth line bringing ‘rogue landlords’ to Abbey Wood South London Press

A drug dealer who drove a car along a railway track while fleeing police has been jailed for 10 years. BBC News

A Woolwich councillor has helped overturn plans for a new advertising screen in the heart of the historic Royal Arsenal – right opposite the area’s Elizabeth Line station. 853

A series of historic tube posters promoting travel in London have been reimagined and will be appearing in tube stations next week. ianVisits

Deutsche Bahn renews plans to offload Arriva (runs London Overground, Chiltern, etc) Proactive Investors 

And finally: Tube map shows the cheapest gin and tonic near every London underground station London Loves Business

