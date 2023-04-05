A series of historic tube posters promoting travel in London have been reimagined and will be appearing in tube stations next week. The four institutions featured in the new posters are the English National Opera, London Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican, Royal Opera House and Southbank Centre.

The posters continue a tradition started by Frank Pick who swept away a lot of the previous text-heavy advertising on the London Underground and introduced the idea of using posters to encourage people to catch the tube for pleasure.

The poster designs that feature in this new series date from 1912 through to 1999, revealing the changing artistic styles used to promote things to see and do in the capital.

You will be able to spot the vintage poster designs on display across the Underground from Monday 10th April until Thursday 28th April as part of the London Transport Museum’s collaboration with TfL to mark 160 years of the London Underground.

The four posters are also on sale at the LT Museum shop.

The four posters

First published in 1912, Fred Taylor’s artwork publicises travelling by Tube to enjoy London’s Sunday concerts and is the oldest poster featured in the series. Today it promotes London Symphony Orchestra, the resident orchestra at the Barbican.

Charles Atkinson’s exuberant 1930s poster celebrates the merriment of London’s pantomimes, plays and cinemas. Today it celebrates the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, home to The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera.

Created in 1986, this vibrant mosaic design by artist Trevor Caley pays homage to London’s theatres and stage venues. Reimagined for today it celebrates the English National Opera, the resident opera company of the London Coliseum in St Martin’s Lane.

Jake Sutton’s watercolour was commissioned by London Transport for a 1999 poster campaign titled ‘Simply Travel’. Full of colour and movement, it depicts the hustle and bustle of central London and its cultural delights which are easily enjoyed by bus and Tube. Today it promotes London’s Southbank Centre.