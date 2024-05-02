Tottenham Court Road’s Heal’s department store is notable for the early 20th-century building it occupies, for being London’s oldest furniture retailer, and for its impressive architecture.

As part of the London Festival of Architecture, tours will be offered of the building, once home to their furniture workshops and mattress factory. The site has evolved and been reimagined over time and has many stories to tell. On the tour,, you will experience and better understand this gentle evolution, seeing how the company has moved with the times since its inception in 1810.

The tours are free and need booking in advance, and tickets will be released on Wednesday 8th May for the following two tour dates:

Wednesday 19th June 2024 at 11am

Wednesday 26th June 2024 at 11am

And when you visit, don’t forget to say hello to the cat.