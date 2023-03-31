The busy West Hamstead tube station is to get step-free access after Camden council approved a large housing development which will include funding for transport upgrades in the area.

The O2 Centre development will see a large space of underused land that sits between West Hamstead and Finchley Road tube stations being redeveloped as a large housing estate. LandSec owns the O2 shopping centre on Finchley Road and most of the land behind it, which is mostly a large car park and some businesses, and they want to replace that with housing and a new shopping centre.

The development has not been without controversy though, with complaints that it won’t meet Camden Council’s own policies on affordable housing provision or open spaces. At a sometimes fractious planning meeting last night (Thur 30th March), Camden Council approved the development by a vote of 7 to 3 in favour to cries of “shame, shame, shame” from the audience in the room.

Part of the approval requires a capacity upgrade at West Hampstead tube station, which will include step-free access and provision to be reserved for the same to be added later at Finchley Road tube station.

West Hamstead station is on the Jubilee line, with a single island platform and stairs up to the street. It’s a very busy station though as it’s just a short walk from the local London Overground and Thameslink stations, so is a major interchange between the various services.

There’s long been a desire to add step-free access to the station, but it’s a difficult site to work with being hemmed in on both sides and having a narrow entrance and platform. The planning approval sees Landsec providing £10 million towards upgrades at West Hampstead tube station and safeguarding land for a future although currently unfunded, step-free entrance for Finchley Road station.

There will also be improvements to the public realm in the area, including improved pavements, cycling and bus stands.

Although the developer had tried to argue that increased passenger use at the stations would be lower than TfL usually assumes, the council sided with TfL and agreed that West Hampstead station would likely see at least a ten percent increase in passengers. The station’s fairly small entrance and stairs are straining to cope at the moment, and would likely not cope with more passengers, especially in the rush hours.

The exact details of how the £10 million will be spent are still to be worked out though, and there’s some uncertainty about whether TfL would need to buy a builder’s depot on the northeastern side of the station to provide a second entrance for the station.

The second entrance, apart from adding step-free access would be closer to the new housing development, and help to reduce congestion at the existing entrance and could be tied into planned upgrades of an existing footbridge across the railway next to the suggested new entrance.

Although the small print is to be completed, it’s expected that Landsec will be required to make its £10 million payment early, and almost certainly prior to phase 2 of the development starting.

Phase 2 is also the area of the development closest to West Hamstead station, so the station upgrade could be delivered before people move into the area.

Alex Williams, TfL’s Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, said: “We are committed to making travel in London easier and more accessible for everyone, and continue to engage with LandSec and Camden Council to ensure that the proposed development at the O2 Centre at Finchley Road takes into account any impact on the local transport network. We will continue to support the Council by progressing accessibility and capacity improvements to West Hampstead Underground station. We are also pleased that a substantial financial contribution towards delivering this has been included in the planning permission, as well as safeguarding future improvements to Finchley Road station and also delivering a range of walking and cycling improvements around the new development.”

Although funding was not required to upgrade Finchley Road station, an agreement was made to preserve land to one side of the station where a second entrance with step-free access could be added at a later date, and the details of that will be agreed later when the development of the houses starts next to the station.

Mike Hood, CEO of Landsec’s regeneration arm said: “As long-term investors in the local area we want to contribute to its long-term success. By working with the Council and the local community we hope to repay the faith they have shown in us to shape a thriving and sustainable neighbourhood.”

Now that Camden Council has approved the planning application, it needs to be passed to the Mayor of London for final clearance.