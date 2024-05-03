This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

This TfL AI experiment reveals how Tube station capacity could be increased – without building anything new Odds and Ends of History

Elizabeth line

Greenwich Council finally pays off its £15 million Woolwich Elizabeth Line bill The Greenwich Wire

Appeal to name man following assault on Elizabeth Line Ealing News

Mainline / Overground

Delivering HS2’s Old Oak Common station box Construction News

Sadiq Khan has made a renewed bid to seize greater control over London commuter rail services. Standard

Eurostar pledges to power trains with 100% renewable energy by 2030 Travolution

Avanti West Coast passengers can now buy tickets between London Euston and Rugby, Coventry, Nuneaton, Birmingham International and Wolverhampton for £9. BBC News

Passengers will be losing out on a direct link to the capital after rail operator LNER announced it is scrapping its Sunderland to Kings Cross service ‘due to low passenger numbers and a lack of trains’. Sunderland Echo

DLR

Cutty Sark DLR train station branded a ‘mess’ by commuters News Shopper

Miscellaneous

888 has announced it will withdraw adverts after branding the London Underground and taxis with slogans like ‘this carriage is now a casino’ and ‘fancy a spin?’ 5 Star

New development planned next to the disused York Road tube station ianVisits

ITV star says this one thing about London’s tube ‘offends’ her – and we can relate Metro

Thieves distract passenger on train out of King’s Cross and steal bag containing £200,000 of jewellery Mail Online

Shopworkers’ union Usdaw has opposed plans for a nationwide rollout of a scheme allowing railway tickets to be sold in convenience stores. Morning Star

Opening of The Victory pub in London Waterloo gives UK’s rail state rail operator a boost CityAM

What does the National Rail symbol on the tube map mean? Diamond Geezer

And finally: Tom Cruise Creates His Own ‘Trafalgar Square’ Tube Station Filming Mission: Impossible in London People

