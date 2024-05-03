This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
This TfL AI experiment reveals how Tube station capacity could be increased – without building anything new Odds and Ends of History
Elizabeth line
Greenwich Council finally pays off its £15 million Woolwich Elizabeth Line bill The Greenwich Wire
Appeal to name man following assault on Elizabeth Line Ealing News
Mainline / Overground
Delivering HS2’s Old Oak Common station box Construction News
Sadiq Khan has made a renewed bid to seize greater control over London commuter rail services. Standard
Eurostar pledges to power trains with 100% renewable energy by 2030 Travolution
Avanti West Coast passengers can now buy tickets between London Euston and Rugby, Coventry, Nuneaton, Birmingham International and Wolverhampton for £9. BBC News
Passengers will be losing out on a direct link to the capital after rail operator LNER announced it is scrapping its Sunderland to Kings Cross service ‘due to low passenger numbers and a lack of trains’. Sunderland Echo
DLR
Cutty Sark DLR train station branded a ‘mess’ by commuters News Shopper
Miscellaneous
888 has announced it will withdraw adverts after branding the London Underground and taxis with slogans like ‘this carriage is now a casino’ and ‘fancy a spin?’ 5 Star
New development planned next to the disused York Road tube station ianVisits
ITV star says this one thing about London’s tube ‘offends’ her – and we can relate Metro
Thieves distract passenger on train out of King’s Cross and steal bag containing £200,000 of jewellery Mail Online
Shopworkers’ union Usdaw has opposed plans for a nationwide rollout of a scheme allowing railway tickets to be sold in convenience stores. Morning Star
Opening of The Victory pub in London Waterloo gives UK’s rail state rail operator a boost CityAM
What does the National Rail symbol on the tube map mean? Diamond Geezer
And finally: Tom Cruise Creates His Own ‘Trafalgar Square’ Tube Station Filming Mission: Impossible in London People
The image is from an April 2021 article: Disused rail tunnel reopens at Kings Cross station
