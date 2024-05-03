For the first time in five years, the London Palladium in central London will run backstage tours of the building for a few weeks this summer.

Owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber, The London Palladium first opened its doors in 1910 and has hosted legendary performers such as Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, The Beatles and Madonna, and been the home of acclaimed musicals such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Sound of Music and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The tours will take people to the back of the ‘home of variety’ into areas normally not accessible to the public and show off the theatre’s history.

The tours will run from Monday 15th July to Friday 30th August at 1pm and 2:30pm every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and will last approximately one hour.

The cost is £29.50 for adults or £24.50 for children and includes tea, coffee and cake post-tour in the Val Parnell bar. Tickets for the tours are on sale from here.

Visitors will also have access to purchase limited edition merchandise on the day.