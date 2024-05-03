For the first time in five years, the London Palladium in central London will run backstage tours of the building for a few weeks this summer.

London Palladium (c) LW Theatres

Owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber, The London Palladium first opened its doors in 1910 and has hosted legendary performers such as Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, The Beatles and Madonna, and been the home of acclaimed musicals such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Sound of Music and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The tours will take people to the back of the ‘home of variety’ into areas normally not accessible to the public and show off the theatre’s history.

The tours will run from Monday 15th July to Friday 30th August at 1pm and 2:30pm every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and will last approximately one hour.

The cost is £29.50 for adults or £24.50 for children and includes tea, coffee and cake post-tour in the Val Parnell bar. Tickets for the tours are on sale from here.

Visitors will also have access to purchase limited edition merchandise on the day.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Theatre