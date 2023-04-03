Good news for Vodafone customers, as they can once again access Wi-Fi coverage on the London Underground.

Vodafone Wi-Fi started showing up on the list of available networks about a week ago, and is now confirmed as working if Vodafone customers connect to the service.

It’s also working in Elizabeth line stations.

The Wi-Fi service has been provided by Virgin Media since 2012, and then offered to mobile networks to offer to their customers. Although Vodafone was an early provider of Wi-Fi coverage in the tube stations, it suddenly and without notice pulled out of the agreement in June 2021, leaving customers unable to use mobile data in the tube stations.

Quietly though, the service reappeared over the weekend.

It’s not the same as the old Virgin Media service though, as the Wi-Fi network has been transferred to BAI Communications to take over the management of the service, as part of their agreement to roll out 4G and 5G coverage in the tube tunnels.

Now that it’s live again, Vodafone customers just need to select VodafoneWiFi on the list of available networks, and I just needed to change the EAP method to SIM and then it automatically connected to the internet.

Andrea Dona, Vodafone’s UK Chief Network Officer, said: “Our customers who regularly use the Tube have told us that having access to WiFi is extremely important to them, so we’ve listened and reactivated the service on a new, more reliable system, that is easy-to-use and provides a seamless experience.”

“Alongside our newly-arrived 4G and 5G signal, we hope the new service will ensure our customers have the connection they want and expect while travelling across the capital.”

BAI Communications is currently rolling out cellular coverage in the tunnels, with service available on parts of the Jubilee, Northern and Central lines, and more coming online shortly.

All stations and tunnels across the London Underground are expected to have mobile coverage by the end of 2024. Until then though, Vodafone customers can once again connect to internet services in stations, and often in the trains as they pass through stations.

BAI Communications is covering the cost of the rollout of phone coverage in tunnels, and then offers the service to the mobile networks.

Billy D’Arcy, CEO UK and Ireland at BAI Communications, which is operating the service on behalf of TfL, said: “We are delighted to now be supporting WiFi on the Underground for the customers of all mobile operators.

“Having WiFi at key stations on the Tube, alongside the 4G and 5G we are rolling out, is another really important way for passengers to stay connected to their digital lives, boosting efficiency and productivity across the capital.”

Although the London Underground lags behind other countries in offering mobile phone coverage in the tunnels, it is one of the first in the world to start offering 5G coverage.

BAI’s network will also host the Home Office’s Emergency Services Network (ESN), which will replace the existing Airwave system currently used by London’s emergency response teams.