A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Man in court over Croxley Station front door ‘criminal damage’ Watford Observer

According to the latest ridership from TFL and WeWork shared exclusively with City A.M, Thursday is now the most popular weekday to travel on the Tube, reaching some 3.46 million journeys on February 23rd. CityAM

Elizabeth line

More than 125 million journeys have been taken on the Elizabeth line in the 10 months since it opened under central London, it has been revealed. Standard

Elizabeth Line delivers Sunday Times ‘best place to live’ listing for Woolwich 853

Severe delays are continuing on the Elizabeth Line for a second day after a fire broke out by a railway line in Maidenhead. Standard

Mainline / Overground

Tens of thousands of commuters’ journeys home were affected when a pair of selfish passengers attempted to force open the doors of a train, cutting off power to tracks Mirror

Why more use of rail freight would be a win-win for London OnLondon

The broad tangle of orange lines on the tube map will be decluttered as long-standing plans to break the London Overground up into separately named lines are going ahead. ianVisits

Rishi Sunak insisted that HS2 will ultimately finish at Euston, amid questions about the fate of the multi-billion infrastructure project. ITV

c2c has launched a new train running to Southend – wrapped in support of a police force’s app. Echo News

South Western Railway launches UK’s first Intersex-Inclusive Pride Train GHR

The cost of building HS2’s terminus station at Euston has nearly doubled to £4.8 billion since it was originally planned, according to a report from the National Audit Office (NAO), with the constant changes to the design having wasted over a hundred million pounds. ianVisits

Leaving HS2 Euston site empty for too long will ‘scar London’, Mace boss says Building

St Albans City railway station has been named the worst commuter station near London. St Albans Review

A passage that runs underneath the railway next to Hackney Wick station that’s currently covered in graffiti is to be given over to an artist to be professionally decorated with a mural. ianVisits

The newly-appointed managing director of Avanti West Coast has claimed the under-fire train operating company has ‘turned a corner’ after months of delays, cancellations and passenger frustration. MEN

A ‘complete mess’: fury in north London over HS2’s ‘big hole in the ground’ The Guardian

Miscellaneous

London Underground: ‘Reunited with hero who saved me from death’ BBC News

A Slough man who punched a stranger to death with a horseshoe after an argument on board an Elizabeth line train has been found guilty of murder. Slough Express

Lesbian couple harassed by man on London Underground: ‘People laughed and did nothing’ Pink News

Man left with head injury after attack at west London Tube station Standard

The London Underground map is iconic … but if the Underground stops were all pubs in Huddersfield this is what it would look like. Huddersfield Hub

Train ticket dodger fined £700 for not buying £3.90 ticket Slough Observer

A former Metropolitan Police officer was found to have committed gross misconduct after repeatedly travelling on the train without a valid ticket. News Shopper

Sky-high rail fares: the UK’s most expensive train journeys revealed Independent

And finally: Want a new subway line built? Take a page from the Brits and name it after the guv’na Baltimore Fish Bowl

The image above is from March 2020: Taking a look inside Crossrail’s Farringdon station