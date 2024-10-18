The London Buzz – 18th October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

A pregnant woman and her unborn child have died after the car they were travelling in was hit by an unmarked police car. BBC News

Cutting ‘appalling’ wait times for autism and ADHD diagnosis will be difficult, Camden Council admits Fitzrovia News

The Conservatives now have four councillors in Greenwich after winning the Eltham Town & Avery Hill by-election, comfortably beating the Labour candidate. Greenwich Wire

Double Diamond Is Back In London’s Pubs – But Will Anyone Drink It? Londonist

The new Labour government has been urged to end the scandalous failure to upgrade Camden Town station after it was shut down this week following a serious structural collapse. Camden New Journal

A landlord and letting agent have been fined over £3,000 for operating an unlicensed private rented property in Camberwell, in a case brought forward by Southwark Council. Southwak News

LBC News to vacate 1152 AM frequency in London and is advising listeners to retune to DAB or online. Radio Today

Wandsworth Council has said that the roadworks south of Putney Bridge are now expected to be completed ‘slightly’ ahead of schedule. Putney SW15

Historic London nightclub Tiger Tiger has closed after 26 years of trading, with planning applications indicating the site could be converted into a 507-bedroom hotel. The Caterer

Students in London fear they may have to abandon their school and university courses to save money after a cyber hack on TfL’s IT systems left them unable to apply for discounted travelcards. The Guardian

Missed rubbish collections in Wandsworth have left the streets “disgustingly filthy”, with “rats running wild and the stench of decaying food”, councillors have said. South London Press

An environmental group has launched legal action against Havering Council amid claims that a lack of action over an illegal landfill site is causing residents to breathe toxic, polluted air. Standard

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Emo fan retrospective exhibition at the Barbican’s music library

Plans to convert the historic Custom House into a hotel are back

Tickets Alert: Free entry to Greenwich’s Painted Hall for an art installation

A cluster of sculptures on top of Temple tube station

London’s weekly railway news

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Autumn Welsh Market – Free

The Autumn Welsh Market is a vibrant marketplace that brings the heart of Wales to the London Welsh Centre.

Waterloo classic cars meet – Free

A monthly display of classic cars in Waterloo – usually attracting around 20 vehicles.

So Last Century’s Weekend Vintage Fair – £4.00

There’ll be more than 50 hand-picked vintage dealers on each day

Apple Day at Dulwich Orchard – Free

Activities on the day will include apple inspired crafts, apple bird feeders, carving apple creatures. There will also be apple tasting, apple pressing, and apple-inspired culinary delights.

Monthly opening of the Barnet “Physic Well” – Free

Volunteers from Barnet Museum open the Barnet Physic Well, giving everyone free access to this little known part of Barnet’s heritage.

Quality of Love – £4.50

Author Ariane Bankes discusses the extraordinary life of her mother and her aunt, the remarkable Paget sisters.

Designing the James Webb Space Telescope – £17.27

NASA’s Mark Clampin shares his experiences designing the James Webb Space Telescope, and what the future of astrophysics has in store.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.