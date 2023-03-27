The cost of building HS2’s terminus station at Euston has nearly doubled to £4.8 billion since it was originally planned, according to a report from the National Audit Office (NAO), with the constant changes to the design having wasted over a hundred million pounds.

Last month the government said it was pausing work on building Euston station to save money, although it was widely noted at the time that delays usually lead to higher costs. This has now been borne out by the NAO report that said the latest change would “lead to additional costs and potentially higher costs overall”.

Alarmingly considering the impact of the decision, the NAO says that neither the DfT nor HS2 knows what the impact of this pause will be on the overall schedule of the HS2 Euston station and when it will open.

In 2019, Euston station was budgeted at £2.6 billion, which rose to £4.4 billion in 2020 and the NAO report now puts the bill at £4.8 billion, and that’s at 2019 prices, so excludes the effect of inflation. Of that figure, a huge £1.5 billion will go on just buying the land needed and preparatory works to enable the station to be built. HS2 has also spent £548 million on starting to build the station.

So there’s over £2 billion spent so far.

There’s also been a lot of changes to the design, imposed on HS2 by the government. The change from a two-phase construction and cutting the site from 11 to 10 platforms is estimated to have wasted £106 million in preparatory work.

While the 10-platform design DfT chose in November 2020 was estimated at the time to be less expensive than the previous 11-platform design, it still exceeded the available budget by £1 billion.

There’s also a conflict between HS2 and the government about how the oversite development would be provided, with the government pushing for more buildings to help recover more of the cost, but at the same time, the Treasury wasn’t approving the funding needed for the additional structural support needed in the station to hold them up.

Inflation is also causing problems, with the Department for Transport (DfT)’s internal systems assuming that there would be a fall in construction prices between December 2019 and August 2022. In fact, they rose by 18%, which is adding pressure on the DfT to secure additional funding from the Treasury.

The report is recommending that the budgets be reset at 2023 prices rather than the 2019 prices currently being used to factor in the impact of inflation on the construction industry. This would at least allow the project to be more honest about its costs.

Euston station is a complex site, as it’s effectively three projects — the new HS2 station (including the new London Underground station), the rebuild of the existing Euston station, and the oversite development that will run above both stations.

Although the NAO report says that the delay to HS2 may make it easier to integrate the HS2 and National Rail station rebuilding works, there’s still a lack of coordinated planning between the two projects.

There’s also the problem that the planned rebuild of the national rail station is still not approved by the government, and funding has not been allocated. It’s currently estimated to be costing between £1.3 and £1.6 billion.

The lack of clarity about what is happening with the existing Euston station then adds uncertainty to HS2’s plans for its site.

In conclusion, the National Audit Office is warning that the DfT’s and HS2’s attempt to reset the programme since 2020 “has not succeeded and further action is now required to develop an affordable and viable station”.

Euston station is now not expected to open until 2041, at the earliest, due to the delays, both at Euston and HS2’s extension to Manchester.

Adding to the pressure to get Euston station open though is the difficulty that Transport for London would have in getting people from Old Oak Common into central London, and is already seeking funding to buy additional Elizabeth line trains to try and cope with the thousands of passengers dropped off in west London.

Although the government has committed to building Euston station, speaking on Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show on Sunday, Michael Gove, the Levelling-Up Secretary once again cast doubt on Euston station suggesting that Old Oak Common could remain the terminus for London.

Although Euston station is expensive, a large part of the cost is simply buying up the land to build it, and although its shrunken 10 platforms will put pressure on HS2’s ability to run all the trains it plans to offer — that’s still a lot more than the six platforms being built at Old Oak Common.

As a terminus, Old Oak Common could just about cope with a HS2 railway that reaches Birmingham, but once the line to Manchester opens, the increase in train frequency will require at least an additional four platforms at Old Oak Common — or as it happens, the ten platforms at Euston station.

Although Michael Gove said that he doesn’t “know what the final decision will be about where the terminus will be,” the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt has previously said that he could not see “any conceivable circumstances” in which HS2 would not run to Euston.