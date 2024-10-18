Plans to convert the historic Custom House into a hotel are back

The Georgian-era historic Custom House building near the Tower of London could be turned into a hotel, after its new owners submitted fresh plans for the conversion.

As the name suggests, Custom House was a customs and taxes house for the port of London and has been in use as a government office building since its construction, which began in 1817. HMRC was still using it as offices, but left in 2021.

An attempt to convert the empty former government offices into a hotel were blocked in 2022 when both the City of London and the Planning Inspectorate refused permission, generally citing the harm to the historic building as reasons for refusal.

The new owners are now proposing an amended version of that which they say takes into consideration the reasons the previous scheme was blocked.

Apart from lots of office rooms, the building is particularly notable for the Long Room in the middle, a huge open space that was until recently being used as an open plan office by HMRC staff. The revised plans also aim to restore that as a large events room.

While the rest of the details are thin at the moment, they are likely to avoid the problems of the previous scheme, which was criticised for its plan to chop up the rest of the building into smaller hotel rooms, which would have damaged the internal decoration.

There will be a public exhibition about the plans on Monday 21st October at Custom House itself — so that “might” give you a chance to peek inside the building if they host it there. Maybe.

The exhibition is open from 3pm to 7pm.

Details are here.