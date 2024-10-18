A cluster of sculptures on top of Temple tube station
If you visit Temple tube station in central London, pay a visit to the roof, as it is currently filled with a collection of sculptures in a free display.
The exhibition features commissioned works by female artists, and what’s on display is really quite varied. That can make it feel less like an exhibition and more like a random collection of art that just happens to have been created by ladies.
A few are fun, such as the spinning legs and the hanging windchimes, while others really need you to find the nearish explanatory sign to explain what on earth you are looking at.
I think the best one here though is the one that’s hardest to spot, and I only noticed it after reading an explanatory sign then looking around to find it. It’s a tiny sculpture that’s replaced one of the stone columns in the balustrade around the rooftop space.
And the rope sculpture while technically impressive, does look like an alien from Doctor Who’s Jon Pertwee era.
The exhibition, Mary Mary, is on top of Temple tube station and is open until September 2025.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you