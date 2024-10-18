A cluster of sculptures on top of Temple tube station

If you visit Temple tube station in central London, pay a visit to the roof, as it is currently filled with a collection of sculptures in a free display.

The exhibition features commissioned works by female artists, and what’s on display is really quite varied. That can make it feel less like an exhibition and more like a random collection of art that just happens to have been created by ladies.

A few are fun, such as the spinning legs and the hanging windchimes, while others really need you to find the nearish explanatory sign to explain what on earth you are looking at.

I think the best one here though is the one that’s hardest to spot, and I only noticed it after reading an explanatory sign then looking around to find it. It’s a tiny sculpture that’s replaced one of the stone columns in the balustrade around the rooftop space.

And the rope sculpture while technically impressive, does look like an alien from Doctor Who’s Jon Pertwee era.

The exhibition, Mary Mary, is on top of Temple tube station and is open until September 2025.