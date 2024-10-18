Tickets Alert: Free entry to Greenwich’s Painted Hall for an art installation

For one week only, the Old Royal Naval College’s famous Painted Hall will be filled with a large hanging art installation, and tickets to visit are being offered free of charge.

Described as a rectangular prism, the artwork’s “minimal design redolent of ancient forms, evokes a sense of psychological closeness; while an interconnected mechanical system of magnets and sensors induces a delicate balance and rhythmic harmony.”

Or you can say it’s a long tunnel made from a vast number of hanging block blocks and looks visually impressive to walk through.

It was due to arrive for the London Design Festival but had delays, and it will now be in the Painted Hall for one week, from Monday 28th October to Sunday 3rd November 2024.

Entry to the Painted Hall usually costs £16.50 for adults, but special prices and free tickets are also being offered.

Each day, there will be 100 free tickets offered to people who visit either at 10am to 4pm — and those need to be booked here.

On Sunday 3rd November, tickets cost £5 and can be booked from here.

Tickets to visit at any other time cost £16.50 and can be booked here.