An immersive theatre show based on the television series is currently running in Camden, and there’s a flash sale on tickets at the moment.

Prepare to walk the urban settings of 1920s London. The year is 1921, a time of golden-age cinema, Victorian terraces and post-war prosperity. Mob boss Tommy Shelby has sent you an important invite. He has a plan, one that he needs your personal input on. However, this isn’t any old meeting, it is a night of celebration and victory.

Step inside The Shelby Family Camden warehouse and decide how your night unfolds. Whether you rest your feet at the pub, advise Tommy on his business endeavours, or conspire with the Italians in the cabaret lounge, how the meeting goes is up to you.

Explore live sets, participate in challenges and interact with the show’s characters.

The immersive experience lasts around 2 hours.

Tickets usually cost £59, but there’s a sale on Wed and Thur shows, with tickets costing just £29.50 if booked from here by 3rd April.