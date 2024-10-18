Emo fan retrospective exhibition at the Barbican’s music library

Provocatively titled ‘I’m Not Okay’ and promising an “unfiltered look at when youth culture was cute, raw, vulnerable, and unapologetically different”, Barbican Music Library’s new exhibition examines how the early Emo scene resonated so deeply with a generation of teenagers.

Featuring personal photos taken on early digital and mid-00s phone cameras, the content has been retrieved from old hard drives and Photobucket accounts and focuses on the first-generation Emo scene (2004-2009) when bands such as My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, and Finch were hugely influential.

The music and memories will appeal to those who are fans, although I was personally fascinated by the mobile phone aspect, as I used to work in telecoms and had no idea that an American phone with a QWERTY keyboard was so popular, even though it wouldn’t work in the UK.

Oddly enough, a version that did work in the UK existed – the HTC Desire Z – and I even owned one as a transition from keypads to touchscreens.

As an exhibition though, the bulk of it is very much about the fans and the fan culture and not about the music itself.

The exhibition, I’m Not Okay (An Emo Retrospective) is at the Barbican Music Library until 15th January 2025 and is free to visit.

The library is open Mon to Sat, closed on Sundays.