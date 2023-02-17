A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Residents are fighting for a lift to be built at East Putney tube station to improve access for disabled people. South London Press

TfL spent £23,000 on new Tube roundel and 160th anniversary campaign Standard

Mainline / Overground

South Western Railway has been awarded another two years’ contract to run services between London Waterloo and the south-west, parent company Firstgroup said. CityAM

People living near the construction route for HS2 say they have been unable to sleep due to noise throughout the night. BBC News

A disabled woman claims she was refused assistance at Clapham Junction Station after being told the ‘full time assistant’ was on his break. Metro

Will the Heathrow Express survive? Telegraph (£)

Stansted Airport train route through London, Essex and Herts branded ‘minimum standard’ Herts Live

Network Rail hits back at ‘regretful’ RMT claim linking modernisation proposals to tragedy CityAM

A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. BBC News

DLR

The meaning of the door codes on the DLR trains ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Transport for London says it plans to start building a new office block above Southwark Underground Station in 2025 having selected its preferred joint venture partner for the scheme. SE1

A Londoner has spent months visiting all of London’s Tube stations in a bid to make the most of his mobility and to raise awareness about his medical condition. BBC News

Transport for London restarts renewable power procurement process Metro Report

Watford will not be brought into Zone 6 that would have seen train fares slashed by half. Watford Observer

The driver of a car that went through a barrier and on to Tube tracks in west London has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. BBC News

Tube manager who called George Floyd ‘scum’ was unfairly sacked, tribunal rules MSN

Ex-NYC Transit president on what the MTA can learn from London’s Underground NY1 (video)

Inside the world’s oldest model railway club Londonist

And finally: The Flying Scotsman: How the first 100mph locomotive became the most famous train in the world Country Life

The image above is from February 2014: How the DLR gets its fresh air though an old toilet