The RMT has announced four more days of strikes across Network Rail and the train operating companies after it said that the latest pay and conditions offer was unacceptable.

The union which represents 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operators says that rail workers will now launch a programme of strike action and Network Rail members will commence an overtime ban affecting maintenance and operations work.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Rail employers are not being given a fresh mandate by the government to offer our members a new deal on pay, conditions and job security.”

“Therefore, our members will now take sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months.”

The RMT says that it is now seeking an unconditional offer from rail operators and Network Rail, while the train companies and Network Rail have linked pay offers to efficiency improvements.

The strikes are likely to have a modest effect on the train companies, as the drivers are not striking, but the effect of the Network Rail staff walking out will be far more serious as that knocks out most of the signalling, without which no trains can run.

The strikes will take place on:

Thursday 16th March – Strike action by train companies and Network Rail

Friday 17th March – No strike, but expect severe disruption in the morning

Saturday 18th Match – Strike action by train companies

Thursday 30th March – Strike action by train companies

Friday 31st March – No strike, but expect disruption in the morning

Saturday 1st April – Strike action by train companies

There will also be an overtime ban at Network Rail covering maintenance and operations staggered throughout late March and April.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson, said: ““The RMT leadership’s decision not to put the deal out to a referendum means that thousands of their lowest paid members have been denied a chance to have a say on an offer which would give them a pay increase of over 13%.”

“The RMT agreed from the outset that the industry needed modernisation and understood that was how a pay rise could be funded. After many months of extensive talks and meeting key demands on DOO, pay and job security, the leadership have now reneged on that position and say they not accept any reforms. They know that no employer who has lost 20% of its revenue could accept those terms.”

“The vital changes will not go away because the RMT refuses to engage with them. We remain open to having further talks, but urge the leadership to put the deal they negotiated with us to a democratic vote and allow their members – our people – a say their own future.”