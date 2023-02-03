A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Major upgrades set to transform the Bakerloo line and London Overground RTM

There’s to be a third series of UKTV’s Secrets of the London Underground coming to the Yesterday TV channel later this year. ianVisits

Labour London Assembly members have blocked free loos at London Underground stations, rejecting the Green party amendment to invest £20million into new public facilities. Daily Mail

A plan to extend the London Underground’s Northern line to Clapham Junction is being investigated by Wandsworth Council. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Over 100 million journeys have now been taken on the Elizabeth line (nee Crossrail) since it opened in May 2022. ianVisits

London City Airport is pushing for a Crossrail station at London City one day. Telegraph (£)

Mainline / Overground

Solar panels at south London train stations generate energy for 36 million cuppas Southwark News

Families living on quiet residential streets next to a planned HS2 station are split as some say the construction work has been a nightmare, while others say they can’t wait to have a new train station. Shepherds Bush W12

A major upgrade of Surrey Quays station on the London Overground has taken a step forward after Transport for London (TfL) appointed the construction contract. ianVisits

Mind the gap: Southeastern passengers lose out again as fare rises outstrip TfL’s 853

HS2 Euston station prepped for piling with ‘ground-breaking’ load testing system Ground Engineering

Petition calls on Southeastern to restore old timetable as overcrowding and other issues blight commuters Standard

Final piles installed for west London’s new HS2 railway bridge ianVisits

Network Rail makes revised offer to RMT in effort to end dispute The Guardian

Miscellaneous

London’s Zone 6 must include Watford when ULEZ expands ‘to save commuters money’ Herts Live

Shock for Tube staff as man flees with his trousers round his ankles Court News (£)

Sex offender pressed bare genitals against mother on Tube in front of her child Independent

Towering folly at Liverpool Street Station Apollo

A new over-station development on Hanover Square shows how major infrastructure projects can catalyse the delivery of excellent placemaking, writes Ben Flatman Building

TfL’s fare rises for 2023 Diamond Geezer

London’s Labyrinths: What These Underground Wall-Adorning Mazes Mean The Travel

And finally: The millionaire who created a real-life toy train set on a human scale Country Life

