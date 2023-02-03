A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Major upgrades set to transform the Bakerloo line and London Overground RTM
There’s to be a third series of UKTV’s Secrets of the London Underground coming to the Yesterday TV channel later this year. ianVisits
Labour London Assembly members have blocked free loos at London Underground stations, rejecting the Green party amendment to invest £20million into new public facilities. Daily Mail
A plan to extend the London Underground’s Northern line to Clapham Junction is being investigated by Wandsworth Council. ianVisits
Elizabeth line
Over 100 million journeys have now been taken on the Elizabeth line (nee Crossrail) since it opened in May 2022. ianVisits
London City Airport is pushing for a Crossrail station at London City one day. Telegraph (£)
Mainline / Overground
Solar panels at south London train stations generate energy for 36 million cuppas Southwark News
Families living on quiet residential streets next to a planned HS2 station are split as some say the construction work has been a nightmare, while others say they can’t wait to have a new train station. Shepherds Bush W12
A major upgrade of Surrey Quays station on the London Overground has taken a step forward after Transport for London (TfL) appointed the construction contract. ianVisits
Mind the gap: Southeastern passengers lose out again as fare rises outstrip TfL’s 853
HS2 Euston station prepped for piling with ‘ground-breaking’ load testing system Ground Engineering
Petition calls on Southeastern to restore old timetable as overcrowding and other issues blight commuters Standard
Final piles installed for west London’s new HS2 railway bridge ianVisits
Network Rail makes revised offer to RMT in effort to end dispute The Guardian
Miscellaneous
London’s Zone 6 must include Watford when ULEZ expands ‘to save commuters money’ Herts Live
Shock for Tube staff as man flees with his trousers round his ankles Court News (£)
Sex offender pressed bare genitals against mother on Tube in front of her child Independent
Towering folly at Liverpool Street Station Apollo
A new over-station development on Hanover Square shows how major infrastructure projects can catalyse the delivery of excellent placemaking, writes Ben Flatman Building
TfL’s fare rises for 2023 Diamond Geezer
London’s Labyrinths: What These Underground Wall-Adorning Mazes Mean The Travel
And finally: The millionaire who created a real-life toy train set on a human scale Country Life
Couldn’t read the telegraph article due to the pay wall but I thought LCY had stopped with their nonsense of wanting a Lizzie line station years ago.
Apparently not.
The closest site for a station would be at Silvertown due to the Connaught Tunnel and the curving track and your still have the problem of getting passengers and luggage between the two in a residential area.
They would be better off investing in a proper shuttle service from Custom House with a proper waiting area – waiting for the 474 in the rain was no fun.
Telegraph article is mostly about better security equipment with a brief mention of a stop on Crossrail. No mention of actually paying for a station, so they are just raising it periodically in the hope that someone else will pick it up.
They had previously offered £50m as a contribution but despite being asked by TFL for a business case they never produced one.