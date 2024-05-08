It’s been a fixture of the London skyline for so long that it can be a surprise to learn that the London Eye is technically a temporary structure – but not anymore. Last night, Lambeth Council granted permanent planning permission for the London Eye, removing the temporary status which would have needed to be renewed in 2028.

Photo by Ismail Merad on Unsplash

The updated planning permission now includes a clause that 1% of the attraction’s annual turnover will be paid towards the maintenance and management of the public area surrounding the site. These monies are invested in partnership with South Bank Employers’ Group and South Bank Business Improvement District.

Following the vote by the Planning Applications Committee, Lambeth Council will shortly issue a Decision Notice confirming this outcome.

Candidly, could you imagine the outcry if the council had rejected the proposal to make the London Eye permanent and even were to call for its removal?

In a city with an increasing number of free visitor galleries though, the London Eye does stand out compared to the rest thanks to being right next to tourist-central for the views of Parliament, and for being a bit more mobile – the rotation does add a bit more excitement compared to an office lift.

It’s also a commercial lure for the rest of the Southbank, bringing in vast numbers of visitors buying their lattes and toasties in local outlets and boosting visitor numbers to the rest of the Southbank attractions.

Of course, the decision has preserved London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display, which would be difficult to see occurring anywhere else now.

Photo by Kevin Hackert on Unsplash

London residents can currently get half-price entry to the London Eye.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London News