It’s been a fixture of the London skyline for so long that it can be a surprise to learn that the London Eye is technically a temporary structure – but not anymore. Last night, Lambeth Council granted permanent planning permission for the London Eye, removing the temporary status which would have needed to be renewed in 2028.

The updated planning permission now includes a clause that 1% of the attraction’s annual turnover will be paid towards the maintenance and management of the public area surrounding the site. These monies are invested in partnership with South Bank Employers’ Group and South Bank Business Improvement District.

Following the vote by the Planning Applications Committee, Lambeth Council will shortly issue a Decision Notice confirming this outcome.

Candidly, could you imagine the outcry if the council had rejected the proposal to make the London Eye permanent and even were to call for its removal?

In a city with an increasing number of free visitor galleries though, the London Eye does stand out compared to the rest thanks to being right next to tourist-central for the views of Parliament, and for being a bit more mobile – the rotation does add a bit more excitement compared to an office lift.

It’s also a commercial lure for the rest of the Southbank, bringing in vast numbers of visitors buying their lattes and toasties in local outlets and boosting visitor numbers to the rest of the Southbank attractions.

Of course, the decision has preserved London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display, which would be difficult to see occurring anywhere else now.

London residents can currently get half-price entry to the London Eye.