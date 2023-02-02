Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News 1 Comment ↓

There’s to be a third series of UKTV’s Secrets of the London Underground coming to the Yesterday TV channel later this year. The new third series will air later in 2023 and once again, will be presented by Tim Dunn and Siddy Holloway.

(c) UKTV

The third series was almost inevitable, as the first series in July 2021 was Yesterday’s biggest ever launch of a new programme, and the second series, which aired last year, was Yesterday’s second strongest launch in 2022.

The new series promises to visit significant parts of London’s underground system, such as Leicester Square, which once held the world’s longest escalator, and South Kensington, which dates from 1868.

London Transport Museum’s director Sam Mullins OBE said “As the Underground celebrates its 160th year in 2023, it’s brilliant for us to be bringing more of its secrets to Yesterday’s viewers in a third series. I thought I knew the Tube pretty well but can’t wait myself to see Siddy and Tim unlock the door on more unexplored locations and delve into the Museum’s archives to reveal more stories from the London’s unique history.”

Secrets of the London Underground is in production now for broadcast on Yesterday TV at a date to be announced later this year.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Maurice says:
    2 February 2023 at 4:55 pm

    Great stuff, looking forward to this.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News