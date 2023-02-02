There’s to be a third series of UKTV’s Secrets of the London Underground coming to the Yesterday TV channel later this year. The new third series will air later in 2023 and once again, will be presented by Tim Dunn and Siddy Holloway.

The third series was almost inevitable, as the first series in July 2021 was Yesterday’s biggest ever launch of a new programme, and the second series, which aired last year, was Yesterday’s second strongest launch in 2022.

The new series promises to visit significant parts of London’s underground system, such as Leicester Square, which once held the world’s longest escalator, and South Kensington, which dates from 1868.

London Transport Museum’s director Sam Mullins OBE said “As the Underground celebrates its 160th year in 2023, it’s brilliant for us to be bringing more of its secrets to Yesterday’s viewers in a third series. I thought I knew the Tube pretty well but can’t wait myself to see Siddy and Tim unlock the door on more unexplored locations and delve into the Museum’s archives to reveal more stories from the London’s unique history.”

Secrets of the London Underground is in production now for broadcast on Yesterday TV at a date to be announced later this year.