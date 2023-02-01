A plan to extend the London Underground’s Northern line to Clapham Junction is being investigated by Wandsworth Council.

A paper being considered by Wandsworth Council’s transport committee is looking at the extension though, as part of a wider plan to improve the Clapham Junction town centre. They say that “a key element of improving public transport would be the further extension of the Northern Line from Battersea Power Station to Clapham Junction.”

The original plan to improve public transport in the Clapham Junction area had relied on Crossrail 2 being built, as that would create a link directly into central London. However, Crossrail 2 is on hold at the moment.

The Northern line has just had an extension and two new stations added taking it to Battersea Power Station, and was designed for an option to extend it one more stop to Clapham Junction in the future.

During the public inquiry into the original extension in 2014, the planning inspector noted that although an extension to Clapham Junction would be desirable, it was unnecessary to meet the needs of the Vauxhall Nine Elms Battersea regeneration area. Ever since though, there’s been a simmering desire to extend the Northern line one stop further. However, that additional extension is unfunded, and there have long been concerns that linking the Northern line to the very busy Clapham Junction station could exceed the Northern line’s capacity without significant upgrades along the rest of the line as well. Plans to increase the number of trains on the Northern line by splitting it into two separate services following a rebuild of Camden Town station are on hold due to TfL’s financial situation.

Apart from the capacity issue on the Nothern line, there’s also the issue of funding the extension. Wandsworth council has already committed much of the additional taxes it expects to receive from the Battersea extension to paying for its contribution to the extension. To fund the extension to Clapham Junction would likely need such a large property development to take place that it wouldn’t get local support.

The council report indicates that an extension to Clapham Junction would cost at least £750 million to build – that’s for the interchange station, between 2.6kms and 3kms of new tunnels, and probably two ventilation shafts.

The report says that funding the extension “would require very significant levels of development in and around Clapham Junction” as they don’t expect any money from central government for the scheme, and TfL isn’t in a position to pay for it either, even if they wanted to.

There is a plan to redevelop Clapham Junction station, but even that would be unlikely to cover the cost of the Northern line extension in addition to the Network Rail rebuilding works.

Apart from the cost of building the railway, there’s also some concern that rather than increasing fares revenue from additional train journeys, the tube line would simply abstract passengers from the mainline railway and buses, which would mean minimal additional passengers.

While there is merit in building transport upgrades to solve capacity problems, the preference at Clapham Junction has long been in favour of Crossrail 2 adding a fourth spur to the services, as a Northern line extension would only duplicate the existing mainline rail route to Waterloo.

The council however has a manifesto pledge from the last election to investigate the possibility, so is proposing to hire a consultancy to investigate options for extending the Northern line to Clapham Junction station. The report would be a pre-feasibility level report, looking only at the broad overview of such an extension.

The main aim would be to decide if a Northern line extension would be the best option for the area, or if other options might deliver the same level of improvement at a lower cost.

The likelihood is that the consultants will come back with a report showing that the costs far outweigh the fairly modest benefits.