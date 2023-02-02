A major upgrade of Surrey Quays station on the London Overground has taken a step forward after Transport for London (TfL) appointed the construction contract.

The new entrance will sit next to a new housing development that’s currently under construction, and TfL predicts that more than half of the station’s passengers will use the new entrance when it opens in 2026.

TfL has now confirmed that Morgan Sindall Infrastructure will be the main delivery partner for the project which will add a second entrance to the station along with step-free access for the first time. Enabling work is due to start at the station this summer, with the main work expected to start by the end of 2023.

At the moment, the station entrance is on the south side of a busy road, but new housing developments and the existing shopping centre are all on the north side, meaning people would have to cross a very busy road to get to the station.

The existing station is also quite small with no lifts for step-free access, so TfL plans to build a second entrance on the northern side of the busy road, next to the planned housing developments that will replace the car parks you can see below.

The development of Surrey Quays station is part of a wider programme of improvements for this London Overground route, which will help unlock 14,000 new homes. This project is funded by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities as part of its Housing Infrastructure Programme with a contribution from British Land, the developer of the Canada Water Masterplan Development.

David Rowe, TfL’s Director of Delivery Planning, said: “Surrey Quays station is set for a radical transformation that will make life easier and more comfortable for customers. New lifts will make it more accessible for everyone, and the new entrance will provide better connections with the local area. This work will support the new homes and jobs being created in Canada Water, helping the area to grow and recover from the pandemic.”

As part of a wider programme of work, a number of infrastructure improvements will be made to enable a more frequent service to operate at Surrey Quays to meet anticipated increases in customer demand. Those plans currently expect that would add two more trains per hour to Crystal Palace (from 4 to 6tph) and also two more per hour to Clapham Junction (also from 4 to 6 tph).

It’s currently expected that the upgrade of Surrey Quays station will be completed in 2026.