Around 5,800 contractors working on behalf of Transport for London (TfL) will receive free travel on TfL services from this April.

The main beneficiaries will be cleaners working for contractors on behalf of TfL.

Although originally announced last September, it’s taken until now to sort out the details, and the Mayor of London has confirmed that the cost will be covered by the GLA, with the scheme coming into effect in April 2023.

Directly contracted cleaners were included in the previous announcement, which covered some 5,000 people, but the latest update adds 800 more cleaners, covering the London Overground, Elizabeth line, and the DLR.

Free travel on TfL services is already given to employees employed directly by TfL, and Oyster cards are also issued to bus drivers and operators of other TfL services as part of their benefits package, and this will now apply as well to contractors.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London’s transport workers continue to play an essential and much-valued role in keeping our city’s transport network safe and operational for millions of people every day.”

The RMT union while welcoming the news is still calling for contractors to be replaced with TfL directly employing the cleaners instead.