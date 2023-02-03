Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News No Comments ↓

Around 5,800 contractors working on behalf of Transport for London (TfL) will receive free travel on TfL services from this April.

The main beneficiaries will be cleaners working for contractors on behalf of TfL.

Although originally announced last September, it’s taken until now to sort out the details, and the Mayor of London has confirmed that the cost will be covered by the GLA, with the scheme coming into effect in April 2023.

Directly contracted cleaners were included in the previous announcement, which covered some 5,000 people, but the latest update adds 800 more cleaners, covering the London Overground, Elizabeth line, and the DLR.

Free travel on TfL services is already given to employees employed directly by TfL, and Oyster cards are also issued to bus drivers and operators of other TfL services as part of their benefits package, and this will now apply as well to contractors.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London’s transport workers continue to play an essential and much-valued role in keeping our city’s transport network safe and operational for millions of people every day.”

The RMT union while welcoming the news is still calling for contractors to be replaced with TfL directly employing the cleaners instead.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News