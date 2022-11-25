A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube passengers may be able to stream World Cup Final on Underground 4G Standard

A woman has broken the world record for the longest ever journey on the London Underground – lasting 48 hours Times Series

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

An issue which caused some customers to be overcharged when using the new Elizabeth Line has been corrected BBC News

Mainline / Overground

Legal claim launched against Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink after millions double-pay for fares in London Litigation Finance Journal

The RMT’s Mick Lynch said that rail strikes planned around Christmas would still go ahead but added that the union had “started a dialogue” after a first meeting with the new transport secretary, Mark Harper. The Guardian

Britain can still afford the controversial HS2 rail project despite “challenging times” according to a government minister. ITV

HS2 opens a giant conveyor belt in West London ianVisits

Efforts to restore rail services between London and Reading have been hampered after a crack was found in a section of rail track. BBC News

Customers are calling for more trains to run between south Essex and London and passenger numbers edge closer to pre-pandemic levels. Echo News

Southeastern timetable change draws protest to Blackheath railway station South London Press

Controversial plans for a major redevelopment of Liverpool Street station have opened for public consultation. ianVisits

Train cancellations in Great Britain hit highest level on record The Guardian

New North Wales trains revealed as direct services to London due to restart next month North Wales Live

Stansted Airport wants London train service to return to pre-pandemic levels Airport World

The pandemic induced wobble where Waterloo station lost the title of the UK’s busiest station to Stratford station, has been reversed, although rail traffic is still down on pre-pandemic levels. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Two men taken to hospital after knifing onboard Victoria Line train Standard

Meet the man behind a London Underground-style map featuring a staggering 618 Leeds pubs and clubs Yorkshire Evening Post

Katie Price’s son Harvey granted wish to make announcements on train Yahoo News

And finally: Mapped: The cheapest pint near every Tube stop Londonist

—

The image above is from Nov 2016: Bond Street tube station’s private tunnel to Selfridges