A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Tube passengers may be able to stream World Cup Final on Underground 4G Standard
A woman has broken the world record for the longest ever journey on the London Underground – lasting 48 hours Times Series
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
An issue which caused some customers to be overcharged when using the new Elizabeth Line has been corrected BBC News
Mainline / Overground
Legal claim launched against Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink after millions double-pay for fares in London Litigation Finance Journal
The RMT’s Mick Lynch said that rail strikes planned around Christmas would still go ahead but added that the union had “started a dialogue” after a first meeting with the new transport secretary, Mark Harper. The Guardian
Britain can still afford the controversial HS2 rail project despite “challenging times” according to a government minister. ITV
HS2 opens a giant conveyor belt in West London ianVisits
Efforts to restore rail services between London and Reading have been hampered after a crack was found in a section of rail track. BBC News
Customers are calling for more trains to run between south Essex and London and passenger numbers edge closer to pre-pandemic levels. Echo News
Southeastern timetable change draws protest to Blackheath railway station South London Press
Controversial plans for a major redevelopment of Liverpool Street station have opened for public consultation. ianVisits
Train cancellations in Great Britain hit highest level on record The Guardian
New North Wales trains revealed as direct services to London due to restart next month North Wales Live
Stansted Airport wants London train service to return to pre-pandemic levels Airport World
The pandemic induced wobble where Waterloo station lost the title of the UK’s busiest station to Stratford station, has been reversed, although rail traffic is still down on pre-pandemic levels. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
Two men taken to hospital after knifing onboard Victoria Line train Standard
Meet the man behind a London Underground-style map featuring a staggering 618 Leeds pubs and clubs Yorkshire Evening Post
Katie Price’s son Harvey granted wish to make announcements on train Yahoo News
And finally: Mapped: The cheapest pint near every Tube stop Londonist
—
The image above is from Nov 2016: Bond Street tube station’s private tunnel to Selfridges
Leave a Reply